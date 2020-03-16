NAIROBI (Reuters) – The World Bank said on Monday it had committed $60 million to Kenya to help the East African nation battle the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to at least 30 countries on the continent.

The funding will improve surveillance, laboratory services, isolation units, equipment, supplies and communication to help mitigate the virus in Kenya, the World Bank said on Twitter.

Kenya, East Africa’s richest economy, has confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 disease thus far.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

