The following is a media release by the Republic of South Africa’s Ministry of Health

LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19

18 March 2020

We wish to inform all South Africans that as of this morning, 18 March 2020, South Africa now has 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means that there has been an increase of 31 new cases from yesterday’s announcement.

The details of the cases are as follows:

GAUTENG: 16

-A 25 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 45 year old male who travelled to Austria

-A 52 year old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 49 year old female who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 35 year old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

-A 34 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

-A 36 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

-A 30 year old female who travelled to Italy

-A 35 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 34 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 37 year old male who travelled to Finland and France

-A 20 year old male with no international travel history

-A 3 year old male with no international travel history

-A 21 year old female with no international travel history

-A 71 year old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

-A 59 year old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

-A 54 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 55 year old male who travelled to Italy

MPUMALANGA:2

-A 64 year old male who travelled to Italy

-A 56 year old female with no international travel history

WESTERN CAPE:10

-A 2 year old male who travelled to New Zealand

-A 51 year old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai

-A 35 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

-A 27 year old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

-A 60 year old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK

-A 51 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 54 year old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK

-A 51 year old male who travelled to the UK

-A 26 year old female who travelled to the UK

-A 68 year old male with no international travel history.

Today we have a further increase of 6 local transmission cases. As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected. We will provide information to the public, so as to give a sense of how these local transmissions occur. We will however not disclose full details as this information is subject to patient confidentiality which we are bound by.

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

Ends..