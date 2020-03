LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambia’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.

“The patients are a Zambian couple that travelled to France on a 10-day holiday,” Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alex Richardson)

