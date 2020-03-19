articleCoronavirusNewsFinancialSouthern Africa

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

By Reuters

Must Read

articleReuters -

Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
Read more
articleReuters -

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
articleReuters -

Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why

A growing number of African countries are announcing increasingly restrictive measures to try to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed nearly 9,000. They have shut borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.
Read more

PRETORIA, March 19 (Reuters) – The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cut, which helped drag the rand from levels near its lowest ever, was twice as large as the half-percentage-point predicted by a Reuters poll last week. Only one of the 22 analysts polled had forecast the aggressive 100 bps move.

The SARB has not cut in increments larger than 25 bps since 2012.

“The technical recession of the latter half of 2019 contributed to the lower economic growth forecast,” SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference in the capital Pretoria.

“Additionally, COVID-19 and existing constraints such as load-shedding (by power utility Eskom) imply significant downside risk to the growth outlook,” Kganyago said.

Africa’s most developed economy slipped into its second recession in two years in 2019 as agriculture, transport and construction activity contracted, with an unreliable power supply the main impediment to growth.

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://in.reuters.com/article/safrica-economy-rates-idUSL8N2BC69K and is republished with its permission.

Previous articleAfrica talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why
Next articlePanic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

articleReuters -

Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
Read more
Coronavirus

Billionaire Aliko Dangote pledges N200mn to aid Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 mitigation: Has Nigeria’s Central Bank done enough to protect the economy

CNBC Africa -
As five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Wednesday, the government swung into action and made some swift reforms which include the reduction of petrol pump price – a N1.5 trillion cut in the 2020 budget and a travel ban on 13 countries with high COVID-19 infection rates. The Central Bank of Nigeria also announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to boost the economy. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu and Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona both join CNBC Africa to discuss how these moves would impact some key sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Read more
article

Nigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus

Reuters -
Roughly 90% of the Nigerian government’s foreign exchange earnings come from sales of oil, prices of which have taken a beating amid lower Chinese demand and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda warns traders against coronavirus price gouging

CNBC Africa -
Authorities from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Private Sector Federation of Rwanda have warned traders against hiking prices. They were also requested not to use substandard materials amid coronavirus outbreak. Theoneste Ntagengerwa, Spokesperson of Private Sector Federation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

article Reuters -
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
Read more

Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why

article Reuters -
A growing number of African countries are announcing increasingly restrictive measures to try to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed nearly 9,000. They have shut borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.
Read more

Billionaire Aliko Dangote pledges N200mn to aid Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.
Read more

COVID-19 mitigation: Has Nigeria’s Central Bank done enough to protect the economy

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
As five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Wednesday, the government swung into action and made some swift reforms which include the reduction of petrol pump price – a N1.5 trillion cut in the 2020 budget and a travel ban on 13 countries with high COVID-19 infection rates. The Central Bank of Nigeria also announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to boost the economy. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu and Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona both join CNBC Africa to discuss how these moves would impact some key sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Did fimin Mboweni do enough to avoid ratings downgrade?