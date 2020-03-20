articleCoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

COVID-19 cases rise to 202 in South Africa

By Reuters

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 52 to 202, with the first cases recorded in the Free State province.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 52 to 202, with the first cases recorded in the Free State province.

The virus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but the number of cases has started to rise more rapidly in South Africa in recent days. Africa’s most industrialised economy has the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa. [nL8N2BC6GN]

