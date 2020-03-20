MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.

The price of its 1GB monthly data bundle will fall by 33% to 99 rand from 149 rand, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN217151-OZABS and is republished with its permission.