Alexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder

By Reuters

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Alexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder

South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.
Sipho Maseko on how Telkom is responding to COVID-19

Telkom has announced a R15 million pledge to South Africa’s primary health-care sector especially for those who are fighting the Coronavirus battle in vulnerable communities. The group has also announced its response to reducing data costs for educational access during these times. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.

Investment company African Rainbow Capital (ARC) will still acquire 193 million Alexander Forbes shares from Mercer for a similar price, increasing its shareholding to 33.9%, as planned.

($1 = 17.7426 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21A0NW-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Schroders: Where to invest post COVID-19 pandemic

David Docherty, Thematic Investment Director at global asset manager Schroders joins CNBC Africa to discuss long term investments opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and markets chaos that has engulfed the world.
Kenya introduced new measures to fight Covid19 pandemic amid more confirmed cases

Recent times have seen Kenya reporting eight new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of those who've tested positive to 15. In the statement, the Government warned nationals against taking the situation lightly and adjusted some of the previously announced measures to be even stricter – those measures included the suspension of all international flights. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Central Bank of Rwanda takes measures to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19

The Central Bank of Rwanda has set up measures to support the economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis. John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda for more.
Rwanda's ICT companies deliver online courses during COVID-19

It’s now a week since the Rwandan government ordered closure of all schools and sent students back in their homes to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Now ICT companies in the country are providing online resources that enable students to keep learning during this period of COVID-19 outbreak. Rwanda ICT Chamber CEO Alex Ntale joins CNBC Africa for more.
These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve

U.S. public officials, health-care workers and epidemiologists are being hampered by a dearth of data on exactly how far and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
Opinion Piece: With simple, fact-informed hygiene measures, Africa can slow COVID-19 spread

By Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Kenya

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has jumped to at least five (by 19 March) after the government confirmed more cases. President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Barely three months into the COVID-19 outbreak, stock markets have plummeted, and global supply and production systems have wobbled. Across the world panicked shop

