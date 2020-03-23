NewsSouthern Africa

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

By CNBC Africa

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

Breaking story, please come back for updates. Lockdown to initiate for 21days from Midnight...
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Breaking story, please come back for updates.

Lockdown to initiate for 21days from Midnight on Thursday 26th March 2020 to April 16th, 2020

What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home

Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers

As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
