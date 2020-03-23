articleCoronavirusNewsNigeriaWest Africa

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

By Reuters

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.

The patient was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said.

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21A1KJ-OZATP and is republished with its permission.

