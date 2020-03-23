Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.

The patient was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said.

(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21A1KJ-OZATP and is republished with its permission.