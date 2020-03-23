South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster and imposed measures like travel bans to curb the spread of coronavirus. He is expected to address the nation later on Monday on new measures to mitigate the impact of the virus.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21A1U4-OZATP and is republished with its permission.