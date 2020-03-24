articleCoronavirusNewsEast AfricaFinancial

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

By Reuters

News

articleReuters -

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Read more
articleReuters -

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.

Patrick Njoroge, the central bank governor, told a news conference on Tuesday that the government is seeking emergency assistance from the IMF of up to $350 million.

“This is assistance that doesn’t have the conditionalities of programs … a lot of this could be directed towards budget support,” Njoroge said, adding that more support will be sought from the World Bank.

Kenya has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the disease is hurting crucial tourism and farm exports.

The government expects revenue collection to be hit as both imports and domestic consumption slow, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani told Reuters late on Monday.

“We are looking at underperformances as a result of just COVID-19, of about 70 billion (shillings) … in terms of revenue for the remaining three months (of this financial year),” he said, adding that situation was evolving fast.

Yatani said the government would shift planned spending towards urgent development projects.

It plans to release 49 billion shillings ($460 million) to suppliers for the unpaid bills and expedite the payment of close to 10 billion shillings in value-added tax refunds to businesses in the next two to three months, he said.

The World Bank is making $60 million available to Kenya’s health sector to help it deal with the outbreak.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been meeting business executives, said on Monday that fiscal stimulus measures would be will be announced later this week.

Kenya’s central bank has already implemented stimulus measures, cutting interest rates by a heftier than expected 100 basis points on Monday and reducing the amount of cash that banks are required to hold as reserves.

It is also letting borrowers restructure loans if they enter into difficulties due to the outbreak.

Yatani said the government and firms were seeking new sources of raw materials imports to keep industries going during the crisis.

“We already have challenges with the inflow of (materials) inputs… inputs are either delayed or are not moving in as required,” he said.

($1 = 106.6000 Kenyan shillings)

(Additional reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by John Stonestreet)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21B1A7-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

Previous articleNigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
Next articleHow COVID-19 will cost SA’s mines R1.5 billion-a-day
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

This is how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses in Rwanda

CNBC Africa -
As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How COVID-19 will cost SA’s mines R1.5 billion-a-day

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
Even though mining has yet to see its first case of Coronavirus, it is considered one of the country’s most vulnerable industries.
Read more

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

article Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Read more

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Op-Ed: Living and working in self-isolation – Seeking the ‘Silver lining’ of the COVID-19 precautions

article Contributor -
"In February I returned from a Singapore business trip. COVID-19 had not yet been declared a pandemic at this time, however in light of the global events unfolding I took the decision to self-isolate for the safety of my colleagues, friends, community and to help protect our country, which at that time had no confirmed cases," writes Neels Barendrecht.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved