Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

By Reuters

articleReuters -

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria’s MPC retains MPR at 13.5%

In a surprise move, Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee kept its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5 per cent and also retained all its policy parameters. CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele also stressed that tightening the MPR could reduce money supply and also aggregate demand, while loosening at this time could exacerbate the already worsening inflation. CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa breaks down the MPC's decision with Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist of Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives and Lanre Buluro, Director of Chapel Hill Denham, and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria MPC: What’s at stake ahead of Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate decision

The Bank of Ghana announced a 150 Basis point cut of its benchmark interest rate to 14.5 per cent, while the South African Reserve Bank cut its Repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25 percent. Joining CNBC Africa to analyse the global monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic as we await the decision of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee, are Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Lanre Buluro Director, Chapel Hill Denham and Abdulrahman Yinusa, Governing Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.
ABUJA (Reuters) – The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.

The illness of Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s, brings the disease into the immediate circle of 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari has a history of medical complications, including diabetes, and is the gatekeeper to the president. Many who wish to deal with Buhari must go through Kyari, including Nigeria’s top politicians and businessmen.

He traveled to Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG. It is unclear if he self-isolated upon his return to Nigeria.

A presidency spokesman did not comment on whether Buhari has been tested. The president himself has undisclosed medical ailments, and spent five months in London for treatments in 2017.

(Reporting By Paul Carsten and Alexis Akwagyiram, writing by Libby George; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21B1H5-OZATP and is republished with its permission.

