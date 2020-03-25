articleCoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

By Reuters

News

articleReuters -

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
articleReuters -

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more
articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.

Eskom said all its activities were considered “essential services” under labour law and that it would apply for an exemption from the 21-day lockdown for critical staff. It has asked coal miners, coal transporters and freight company Transnet to continue coal supply operations during the lockdown.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21C16B-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

Previous articleIslamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects
Next articleWhat does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

How SA’s lockdown will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown

CNBC Africa -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses

CNBC Africa -
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

Reuters -
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?

Coronavirus Contributor -
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
Read more

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

article Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

article CNBC Africa -
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more

How SA’s lockdown will work

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved