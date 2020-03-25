articleCoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
articleReuters -

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
articleReuters -

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more

The following is a media statement on behalf of South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy:

REMARKS BY MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MR GWEDE MANTASHE UNPACKING MINERAL AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES’ RESPONSE IN PREPARATION FOR A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN, 25 MARCH 2020

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of Covid-19. This is in support of the decisive action by the President of the Republic, HE Cyril Ramaphosa, to institute a nationwide lockdown from 23:59pm on Thursday 26th March 2020.

Working together with the South African Petroleum Industry Association, the Minerals Council SA and in consultation with labour unions, we have developed a framework through which these industries will implement the envisaged directives.

This is being done in order to safeguard the lives of people, while ensuring that the limited economic activity which will be undertaken during this period is supported.

In all our undertakings, we are considering the health, security as well as socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on these industries. The industries will be required to prioritise the health and safety of employees, suppliers, contractors and other relevant personnel.

While demand is expected to decline in the period ahead, as a result of restrictions on economic activity, security of energy supply remains critical. The supply of fuel to the relevant critical and essential services, as well as the supply of coal to Eskom for electricity supply and liquid fuels production, are critical during this period.

We are mindful that in some mining operations and processing plants a complete shutdown will not be feasible, as a restart from scratch may be too costly. This would negatively affect security of supply, and therefore the economy as a whole.

We are adopting a risk-based approach, with worst-case scenario planning, and all companies are required to ensure that their business continuity plans are fit for purpose.

Broadly, the following are measures being proposed for implementation:

MINING

  • Mining operations will be scaled down significantly, particularly deep level mining, which is labour intensive.
  • Essential services supporting the sector, including security and related infrastructure, maintenance, water pumping, refrigeration and ventilation will continue.
  • Mines supplying coal to Eskom will remain in operation, albeit at reduced production levels.
  • For exports, each case will be evaluated on its merits. 
  • Services being rendered to communities, such as the supply of water, will continue.
  • Production in the gold, chrome, manganese and other sectors will be scaled down; while the processing of surface material in the PGMs sector will continue for the production of – among others medical products. This will allow smelters, which cannot be switched on and off abruptly, to remain operational.
  • In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, travel will be restricted, in line with regulations to be outlined by the Minister of COGTA.
  • The Minerals Council has committed to avail its health infrastructure – facilities and staff – during the lockdown, to support Government efforts.

ENERGY

The following activities are among those which will be considered an essential service:

  • The production and distribution of petroleum products, including fuel, paraffin and liquefied petroleum gas. This entails shipping, manufacturing, terminals, distribution and retail.
  • In the case of petroleum products, imports will be scaled back for the duration of the lockdown, as there will be excess capacity
  • Regulatory oversight on nuclear facilities, as well as nuclear safeguard inspections.
  • Production and supply of nuclear medicines and chemicals used at refineries.
  • The Safari-1 research reactor and support technical services.

Engagements are ongoing between the sectors, the relevant government departments and state-owned entities. We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Thank you.

Issued by Government Communication (GCIS) on behalf of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

25 March 2020

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleWhat does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

article

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

CNBC Africa -
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
Coronavirus

How SA’s lockdown will work

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos to begin partial 7-day shutdown

CNBC Africa -
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a partial shutdown in the state for seven days starting from Thursday 26 March 2020. The Governor called for the shutdown of court sittings, markets and stores, except for essential services.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kobo360’s Obi Ozor on how the Lagos shutdown will impact businesses

CNBC Africa -
How will the seven-day partial shutdown announced by Lagos state impact businesses? Obi Ozor, Co-Founder of Kobo360 joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?

Coronavirus Contributor -
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
Read more

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

article Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

article Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

article CNBC Africa -
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved