articleCoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How SA’s lockdown will work

South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

MINISTRY

 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT 

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

Private Bag X274, PRETORIA, 0001, the dti Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside PRETORIA Tel: (012) 394 5535/1813 

Private Bag X9047, CAPE TOWN, 8000, Tel: (021) 464 2980, Fax: (021) 461 2480 

Media Statement

For Immediate Release 

24 March 2020 

STATEMENT BY MINISTER NTSHAVHENI ON GOVERNMENT MEASURES FOR SMMEs IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC 

The President on the 23rd of March 2020 announced that there will be a nation-wide lockdown for 21 Days with effect from the 26th of March 2020, at midnight. The lockdown is enacted in accordance with the Disaster Management Act. As a result, all shops and businesses will be closed, with the exception of pharmacies, laboratories, banks, essential financial and payment services, supermarkets, petrol stations and healthcare providers. 

The impact of COVID-19 on SMMEs has been prevalent long before the announcement of the State of National Disaster by the President, and will worsen owing to the lockdown which was announced in effort to curb the spread of the virus. SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector. 

Minister Ntshavheni would like to extend a word of appreciation to all donors who have committed to assist SMMEs during this period, with a special note of gratitude to the Rupert and Oppenheimer families for their commitment of R1 billion each. The monies are intended provide relief to SMMEs and their employees that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Department of Small Business Development has introduced three intervention measures to support SMMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the Business Growth and Resilience Facility, SMME Relief Finance Scheme and Sefa-Debt Restructuring Facility. 

The Business Growth and Resilience Facility is targeted at SMMEs who locally manufacture or supply hygiene and medical products that are in demand in order to curb and manage the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These are products such as sanitizers, detergents and tissue paper. This facility will offer working capital, stock, bridging finance, order finance and equipment finance. The funding amount will be based on the funding needs of the actual business.

The SMME Relief Finance Facility will provide soft-loan funding for existing businesses in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief will be for a period of 6 months, from 01 April 2020. In an instance where SMMEs will require assistance for longer than 6 months, the term may be extended dependent on their needs. Separate and tailor-made Facilities are being finalized for the Informal Sector, Spaza Shops and the Self-Employed. These will be announced on Friday, 27 March 2020.

Key to the qualifying criteria for the Business Growth and Resilience Facility and the SMME Relief Finance Scheme is that the entities must be 100% South African owned, 70% of their employees must be South African, and the entities must be registered and be compliant with SARS. In the instance that an SMME is not compliant, they will be assisted with the compliance process before their applications can be considered. 

The Sefa-Debt Restructuring Facility is geared towards sefa-funded SMMEs that are negatively affected by the pandemic. A payment moratorium/ holiday will be given to the qualifying SMMEs for a period of a maximum of 6 months, in efforts to reduce the installment burden of loan obligations on the affected SMMEs. These SMMEs will be required to illustrate the direct linkage of their business distress to the pandemic. 

The SMME South Africa platform (www.smmesa.gov.za) was created in partnership with Telkom SA, and will serve as a gateway for SMMEs to apply for both financial and non-financial support, access information about business opportunities and market access support during the pandemic, and beyond. 

The Department would like to caution members of the public against the consumption and circulation of false information not originating from the Department’s official communication channels. 

//End … 

Issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development

Previous articleHow SA’s lockdown will work
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

CNBC Africa -
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Read more
Videos

Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor....
Read more
Coronavirus

Is this an opportunity for fintech companies to flourish despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As we continue to adapt our lives around the effects of COVID-19 on humanity, one sector that has been predicted to flourish in these times is the fintech sector, but how will this happen? Founder of the Eversend App mobile wallet, Stone Atwine joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How SA’s lockdown will work

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

Coronavirus Reuters -
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

African SMEs bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The future of work as we know it might never be the same as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but what exactly is instore for us? Iris Irumva, Managing Director of ITM Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How will Rwanda’s TVET aspirations bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis?

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Last year the Prime Minister said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is one of the most powerful tools in fighting poverty and bridging the skills gap in Rwanda, The Gov't has subsequently been putting a focus on TVET, with the goal of increasing the number of students in such schools from 31 to 60 per cent by 2024 – but with all schools closed and most industries directed to suspend operations for an initial period of two weeks, how will these plans get back on track after the COVID-19 crisis passes? Will new goals have to be set? Deputy Vice Chancellor from Rwanda Polytechnic, Rita Mutabazi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved