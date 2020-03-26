Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

CoronavirusNewsInsightsSouthern Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

“The president submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and received his results last night,” the statement said, adding he had held meetings with a variety of people in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-safrica-president-idUSKBN21D0X5 and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

