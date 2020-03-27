CoronavirusNewsFinancialSouthern Africa

Covid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President

By Contributor

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

By Graham Viljoen, Nina Keyser, Shirleen Ritchie, Yashika Govind, Lumen Moolman and Bianca de Klerk from Webber Wentzel

The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 23 March 2020, set out certain fiscal relief measures to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and vulnerable firms mitigate cash flow constraints as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak. Certain of these measures will be implemented through the tax system and aim to use the tax system as a means of easing the liquidity constraints currently faced by businesses. Specific detail on these measures will be published by National Treasury in the coming days.  We provide a summary of the tax proposals set out in the address by the President below.

Support for businesses:

  • Pay as you earn

SMEs with a turnover of less than ZAR50 million‑

  • may defer 20% of their prospective pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) liabilities over the next four months; and
  • may defer a portion of their provisional corporate income tax payments without penalties or interest over the next six months. 

The deferral of provisional tax payments should apply to the first and second provisional tax payments as well as potentially the third top-up payment.  

In order to qualify for these deferrals, the enterprise must be fully tax compliant.  Enterprises can check their tax compliance status via SARS eFiling.  We look forward to additional clarity around whether an application will need to be submitted to SARS or whether the relief applies automatically.

Support for employers and employees:

  • Employee Tax Incentive

Government has proposed an additional tax subsidy in the amount of up to ZAR500 per month for the next four months per qualifying employee in the private sector. 

The employment tax incentive (ETI) is paid to employers who employ qualifying employees (including the youth) and is considered a labour cost sharing mechanism between government and the private sector to incentivise employment.  The existing ETI is aimed at supporting qualifying employees who earn below ZAR6 500 per month on a sliding scale based on salary where the employer is registered for Employees Tax. 

The employer is entitled to reduce the total amount of its PAYE liability by setting off the ETI amount calculated in respect of that month.  Where there is no PAYE to set off against the ETI amount, the employer will be entitled to a reimbursement of the total ETI amount available as at the end of each PAYE reconciliation period.

A further proposal aims at reducing the reimbursement period to a monthly period.

  • Compensation Fund

Any employee who falls ill pursuant to exposure to Covid-19 at work will be entitled to claim from the Compensation Fund.  Broadly speaking, claimants are required to include such compensation in their gross income for tax purposes.  The amount is, however, exempt from normal tax in accordance with section 10(1)(gB) of the Income Tax Act.

  • UIF – Temporary Employee Relief Scheme

Government proposes utilising the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) to enable companies to pay employees and avoid retrenchments.  TERS was launched in December 2019 and is aimed at assisting businesses who face temporary constraints that will result in retrenchments.  The allowance will be in the form of a wage payment directly to employees.

This should support SMEs and other vulnerable firms who are faced with a loss of income to provide support to workers.  

  • UIF and SDL

Government is investigating a reduction in employer and employee contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and a reduction in Skills Development Levies.

The proposal entails using actuarial reserves in the Unemployment Insurance Fund to support workers of SMEs and vulnerable firms who are faced with loss of income and whose employers cannot provide support. 

The relief outlined by the President to aid SMEs and vulnerable firms and employees during this time is welcomed. We will provide an update as more detail becomes available.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleKaspersky supports healthcare institutions amid COVID-19 pandemic with free full featured product licenses for six months
Next articleS.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
Leading Woman's Summit

#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

Reuters -
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

CNBC Africa -
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Coronavirus Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Coronavirus Reuters -
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Coronavirus CNBC -
Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

Coronavirus CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved