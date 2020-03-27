CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

By Reuters

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Cases of coronavirus in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown, which saw Africa’s most industrialised economy largely shudder to a halt overnight, earlier this week.

“This morning, we South Africans wake up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding cases had risen to more than 1,000, from 927 on Thursday.

Both deaths had occurred in the southernmost province of Western Cape, with one in a public hospital and the other in a private hospital, the statement read.

The 21-day lockdown came into force at midnight on Thursday, and largely confines people to their homes aside from specific purposes like buying food or for health emergencies.

However, local media on Friday morning showed pictures of bustling streets and long queues outside supermarkets in poor townships – where cramped, squalid conditions make social distancing near impossible, and mean the virus could spread quickly among people reliant on an ailing public health system.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tim Cocks)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN21E0YX-OZATP and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleCovid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President
Next articleMoody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
Leading Woman's Summit

#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

Reuters -
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

CNBC Africa -
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Coronavirus Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more

Covid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President

Coronavirus Contributor -
The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 23 March 2020, set out certain fiscal relief measures to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and vulnerable firms mitigate cash flow constraints as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

Coronavirus CNBC -
Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

Coronavirus CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved