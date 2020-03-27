NewsSouthern Africa

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

By Reuters

News

NewsReuters -

Vodacom chairman to retire in July

The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.

Saki Macozoma, who is now lead independent non-executive director, will take over from Moleketi from July 22, Vodacom said in a statement. He was appointed to the board in 2017.

Moleketi, 62, a former deputy finance minister, was appointed to the Vodacom Group board in 2009 and appointed chairman in 2017, replacing Peter Moyo.

He is chairman of investment firm Brait SE and cement firm PPC and has served on several boards, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Remgro and Nedbank Group.

Macozoma’s lead independent non-executive director role will be taken up by David Brown, the company said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21E0YK-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

Previous articleMoody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

The impact of COVID-19 on Rwanda’s creative arts industry

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, as the whole country is on lock down amid the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC Africa is joined by Adrew Kazibwe, an arts journalist, to find out more on the effects that the outbreak has had in the creative arts industry.
Read more
Videos

How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
Read more
Coronavirus

Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Read more
Coronavirus

Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus

CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists

Coronavirus Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Read more

S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported

Coronavirus Reuters -
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Read more

Covid-19: Tax relief proposed by the President

Coronavirus Contributor -
The address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 23 March 2020, set out certain fiscal relief measures to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and vulnerable firms mitigate cash flow constraints as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more

Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown

Coronavirus Reuters -
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved