FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19

“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s business community

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
How to be productive during the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa spoke to Neels Barendrecht, Chairman of Agility Holdings and Director of Agility Risk Solutions in Singapore on his journey of self-isolation and working from home, Neels travelled to Singapore before the pandemic saw travel bans and the national lockdown and he shares tips on how to work effectively from home and taking the correct steps to self-isolation.
Spokesperson: Jacques Celliers, FNB Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 30 March 2020 – In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19.

Working in unison with stakeholders, National Government made a prudent decision to invoke a 21-day national lockdown. As part of this decision, Government assured the country that essential banking services will remain available and this was reiterated by the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA).

As a financial services provider and corporate citizen with over 40 000 staff, thousands of suppliers and millions of customers, this is a responsibility we do not take for granted. Consequently, we have been working tirelessly to reconfigure operations where necessary to operate efficiently and to help customers, especially those whose financial position has been impacted by COVID-19.

Our aim is to ensure that all our customers can continue keeping their financial affairs in order through this difficult time and we believe that our ability to service customers through multiple market-leading digital channels has provided relative comfort to customers to continue managing their day-to-day-banking, investing, credit and insurance needs.

As we escalate our efforts to help customers, we are pleased to announce that from 1 April – 30 June 2020 we will implement measures to provide relief to individual and business customers whose financial stability has been impacted by COVID-19. Our interventions will assist customers who demonstrate sound banking behavior, such as having honoured their repayments to the bank on a consistent basis prior to COVID-19. 

For those customers that qualify, our COVID-19 interventions will be for all products with us, and they will be available for a period of three months, covering the following:

  • Instalment cashflow relief, during which part or no instalments/repayments will be due for a specific period;
  • A preferential interest rate will apply to the COVID19 relief interventions given;
  • No fees will be charged for any relief granted;
  • Assistance with processing credit insurance claims, where possible;
  • Individualised bridge facilities for those who need it.

Interest and fees will continue to accumulate on outstanding balances. Individuals and business customers can contact us via their usual digital and assisted banking channels to enquire about these services. During this week, customers will also be able to get more information on our current COVID-19 relief measures through a dedicated icon on the landing page of our banking App.

At the same time together with the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) and the banking industry we are assessing potential financial solutions for those customers who do not qualify under the current criteria. We encourage all customers who can honour their financial obligations to continue servicing their repayments.

In addition to our efforts to help with financial relief, we have prioritised early invoice settlements for suppliers across the FirstRand Group and over R1 billion has been processed in the last few days. We are committed to continue expediting payments to local suppliers to help improve their financial stability. FNB has also made a significant contribution to FirstRand’s SPIRE initiative announced today contributing, alongside the FirstRand Foundations and RMB, to the group’s total anchor funding of R100m. Through SPIRE, FNB is also providing critical operational capacity (including its payments and governance platforms) to help the healthcare system scale its response to COVID19, with a particular focus on testing equipment, protective clothing and ventilators for hospitals.

We will waiver Speedpoint device rentals and not charge a minimum fee for some merchants who are in good standing but operate in distressed industries. In April, individual and business customers on FNB Connect will also receive 1GB of free data to help them stay connected during the lockdown. We are also working with industry partners to ensure that customers can use any bank’s ATMs without paying additional fees over and above the fees charged by their bank.

Furthermore, we have opened an FNB bank account to facilitate financial contributions and call upon all our internal and external stakeholders to donate in support of the National Solidarity Fund. Stakeholders who would like to make donations can use the following account number FNB Account name: Solidarity Fund, Account number: 62848117447*.

The level of agility and efficiency that the industry has shown over this difficult period would not be possible without the leadership of BASA, Competition Authorities, SARB and National Treasury. We commend all partners on the joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19.

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITOR

FNB Solidarity Account

  • Donations to the FNB Solidarity Fund are via electronic funds transfer (EFT).  
  • No cash donations are permitted.
  • Reference Number for deposits should include: Id number or company registration number
  • Furthermore, donations will qualify for a Section 18A certificate for tax. Those who wish to request a certificate can email: [email protected]

For more information, contact:

FNB Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Previous articleCOVID-19 – Africa: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to the coronavirus in Africa
Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Read more

International

Anticipating a historic shift in global debt levels, IIF CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Tim Adams, CEO of the Institute of International Finance, says sovereign and corporate debt levels "are going to explode" because of the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA’s franchise industry

CNBC Africa -
One of the businesses that will be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown is the franchise industry. Restaurant owners, beauty spa’s and chain businesses that are not essential suppliers have effectively been closed since Friday the 27th of March and will remain closed without staff, customers and supply until the lockdown is lifted. So how will the lockdown and slowdown in foot traffic hurt the South African franchise industry in 2020? Vera Valasis, Executive Director of the Franchise Association of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday evening and this has left has left government concerned and trembling in its boots to what extent that this might have on the economy. The downgrade coupled with the COVID-19 fears is bringing much stress to the rand as well as the markets. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments and Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB.
Read more
International

Russia-Saudi deal would only be a ‘band-aid on a gunshot wound’ for oil prices | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
The Trump Administration has urged Saudi Arabia to ends its oil dispute with Russia. But Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights says crude prices will likely remain low because the coronavirus crisis has crippled demand.
Read more
More Articles Like This

Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Read more

Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read more

Absa announces COVID-19 payment relief measures as SA enters #21daylockdown

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Absa is the latest bank to announce measures for customers negatively impacted by South Africa's #21daylockdown and COVID-19. FNB will announce its...
Read more

COVID-19: BUSINESS/PARTNERS to administer Rupert family’s R1bn fund for small businesses

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
On Monday South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion ($56mn) to assist small businesses and...
Read more
