AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

"Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team," writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
African Development Bank President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, 30 March 2020 – Outgoing Director of Communication & External Relations, Dr. Victor Oladokun’s received commendation from President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for his exceptional leadership.

Dr. Oladokun, who joined the Bank in 2017, is a veteran communications expert, and leaves the Bank on reaching the mandatory retirement age.

“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team.  We have built a structure that is able to support us, to get our news out globally and at the regional level and to make sure that our member countries and shareholders are fully aware of what we are doing. We never had that.”

The President praised the communication team for their tremendous work in training local and regional African journalists to help understand the Bank’s work and to report better on getting the message of the Bank across African countries.

“I must say that the quality of the support that the communication team has provided to the Bank for our Annual Meetings has been simply remarkable.  We have now reached a bar,” Adesina said, adding that the Board of Directors commended Oladokun at their last meeting.

“I would like for all of us to thank Victor Oladokun for being an outstanding professional, for being such a dedicated staff, for being somebody who mentored and supported all of his staff. Victor, as you leave the Bank, please go well. Our thoughts and blessings are with you.”

Responding, Victor Oladokun said it was “a singular honor” of his professional life to have worked at the Bank.

Addressing members of the communication team, he said, “you are a stellar and innovative team that has always gone the extra mile. Well done.  I encourage you to continuing reaching for new heights in the months and years ahead.”

Dr. Oladokun acknowledged President Adesina’s visionary leadership and his role in helping re-shape the narrative of a new and resurgent Africa.

To staff, he concluded, “As I leave the bank, I take with me our shared memories, challenges, and successes. Thanks for allowing me to be a part of this journey and for the excellent support you have given me as your Director of Communication. I will forever be grateful.”

Contact: Emeka Anuforo, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank, email: [email protected]

