Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

(Reuters) – Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The South Africa-based miner said that it expects to only produce between 650kg to 700kg of gold in South Africa during the lockdown.

