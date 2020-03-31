CoronavirusNewsFinancialSouthern Africa

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

By Reuters

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Reuters) – Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The South Africa-based miner said that it expects to only produce between 650kg to 700kg of gold in South Africa during the lockdown.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21I0TF-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleTanzania confirms first coronavirus death
Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa

AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

CNBC Africa -
“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
Videos

COVID-19: Ogun State confirms new case, postpones lockdown to Friday

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's President imposed a 14-day lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and Abuja but Ogun state has postponed the move until Friday this week. The state governor says the move became necessary to enable the distribution of relief materials ahead of the total lockdown. Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to the Ogun State governor joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos

Nigeria locks down Abuja, Lagos & Ogun to fight coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria commences it 14-day lockdown of three major states Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen numbers rising, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports on how Nigerians were stocking up supplies to meet up the 11:00pm deadline last night.
Videos

Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
More Articles Like This

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Coronavirus Reuters -
Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Op-Ed: Victor Oladokun on why Africa urgently needs an Ubuntu Plan

Coronavirus Contributor -
“Africa urgently needs a globally coordinated Ubuntu Plan in response to COVID-19, a fiscal stimulus that recognises our shared and connected humanity, as we find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented crisis,” writes Victor Oladokun.
AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

East Africa CNBC Africa -
“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
This fund seeks to help black entrepreneurs tackle COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Empowerment Fund have created a fund for black entrepreneurs to manufacture and supply medical products in South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hlengiwe Makahthini, Spokesperson of the National Empowerment Fund.
