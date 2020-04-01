CoronavirusNews

How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions

The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

Johannesburg – for decades the city of cars – has long been famous for its drive-in food takeaways. Now it could be known for Africa’s first drive-in COVID-19 testing centre.
Every day scores of cars pull in to a car park at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg with a doctor’s referral letter in hand. Officials verify the letter, sort out payment and then send the diver on to the next station where a doctor takes swabs from the nasal cavity. The test are sent to a laboratory and within 48 hours comes the result.
Running the drive-in testing centre is Dr. Yakub Essak, a Johannesburg GP and medical coordinator for Gift of the Givers the charity that came up with the idea. He says drivers don’t leave their seat for the test.
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,” says Essak.
Gift of the Givers has also opened a similar operation outside Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital in Durban and is planning others in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. The charity uses volunteer doctors and has managed to keep costs down so it can charge around half of that charged by other clinics.
The greatest problem the drive-in testing stations face is a lack of protective equipment – a shortage that the volunteers are trying to remedy.
The drive-in testing centres are part of South Africa’s attempts to step up its testing of COVID-19. A backlog running into thousands had built up as the state system struggled, but now private laboratories are also putting their shoulders to the wheel, according to public health medicine specialist Dr.Atiya Mosam.
Dr. Mosam admitted that there were probably more cases in South Africa than had been detected by current testing, but thought the medical professionals were doing a fair job of containing the disease.
“Even so, people shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of security,” she said.
South Africa and Senegal were the only countries in Africa with testing laboratories when COVID-19 broke out, according to the World Health Organization, but now more than 40 nations can test for the disease.

By Chris Bishop

Previous articleOur top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity
Next articleSouth African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Financial

South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

CNBC Africa -
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Read more
Coronavirus

How you can go to the drive-in for a COVID-19 test.

CNBC Africa -
“It is a lot safer because then you don’t have to have patients mixing with each other. You test them in their own environment, in the car,”
Read more
Financial

Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity

CNBC Africa -
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Ethiopia announces sweeping measures to support economy

CNBC Africa -
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ethiopian government has gone on to announce six key major economic reforms set out to stimulate the economy, CNBC Africa spoke to Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of the Fairfax Africa Fund for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
Read more

Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

Coronavirus Reuters -
South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Read more

Our top share picks for the brave investor: Finding opportunities in times of adversity

Financial CNBC Africa -
“In times of extreme market volatility (and corrections), it is often unnecessary for investors to look far down the quality curve to find attractive opportunities that will generate significant returns in future. This is oftentimes the correct strategy as those economic uncertainties causing market volatility can have far more dire consequences for lower-quality businesses,” writes Stephán Engelbrecht, Fund Management.
Read more

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved