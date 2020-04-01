CoronavirusNewsFinancialSouthern Africa

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

By CNBC Africa

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Moody's places Angola's B3 ratings on review for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today placed Angola Government's B3 long-term issuer ratings and senior unsecured rating and its (P)B3 senior unsecured MTN rating under review for downgrade. The short-term issuer rating is affirmed at Not Prime (NP).
Renaissance Capital revises SSA growth forecast for 2020 to 1.3%

Renaissance Capital has revised its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 1.3 per cent from its previous estimates of 3.5 per cent. Rencap also notes that oil exporters in Sub-Sharan Africa will be hit hard by the drop in oil prices and they expect Nigeria to fall back into a recession this year. Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan African Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
31 March 2020

MEDIA STATEMENT

MARY OPPENHEIMER AND DAUGHTERS TO GIVE R1.0 BILLION (ONE BILLION RAND) TO THE SOLIDARITY FUND IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA

We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world.

Under the wise leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans are following the government’s directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We realise, however, that until this pandemic passes, our country will experience enormous difficulties and hardships.

This unprecedented situation is placing strain on all our lives – but especially on our vulnerable communities, South Africans who struggle even in normal times to meet the basic needs of their families, to buy food and pay for medical and other necessities.

My daughters and I have thought long and hard about where we could make the greatest difference in this fight and have decided it is to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in South Africa. So, we think that it is the Solidarity Fund which is most aligned to our concerns about basic needs, food, medicine, general care and gender abuse.

We are grateful for all the other efforts, small and large, that South Africans are making to help our country through this difficult time. We are especially proud of my brother, Nicky, and his family’s patriotism in launching a separate initiative, The South African Future Trust (SAFT), last week.

In addition, there are so many people to thank from all parts of our government and the private sector, who are providing essential services; and especially our healthcare workers – our hospitals’ support staff, nurses and doctors – who are risking their lives to save everyone in South Africa most affected by COVID-19.

We salute you.

MARY OPPENHEIMER & VICTORIA FREUDENHEIM, REBECCA OPPENHEIMER, JESSICA JELL AND RACHEL DIAMOND

a. Mary Oppenheimer is the daughter of the late South African businessman and philanthropist Harry Oppenheimer. Her brother is Nicky Oppenheimer.

b. The Solidarity Fund will make a separate announcement shortly, once this donation has reached the Fund.

c. Media inquiries may be directed to the Mary Oppenheimer Daughters Family Office (MODO), email [email protected]

END

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

