Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

By CNBC Africa

In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Africa can avert a COVID-19 triggered food crisis

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chain and trade and thereby restricting access to food. Now experts have warned that there is a risk of food crisis if measures to protect the vulnerable and keep food supply chains live are not taken. Agricultural Economist and Food Systems expert Dr. Kirimi Sindi joins CNBC Africa for more.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda gets $109mn from IMF for COVID-19 fight

In Rwanda, IMF has confirmed that it has approved $109.4 million in credit to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, The City of Kigali and Nyarugenge District Authorities have shifted some food trading activities from city markets to Nyabugogo Bus Park to decongest marketplaces, and RwandAir is working on launching cargo flights in the coming days to respond to demand in movement of good. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with The Newtimes for more.
In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.

In addition, the company has partnered with Legae Larona, a fully black, female-owned enterprise based in Alexandra township, to manufacture and distribute 20, 000 face masks to communities in need.

The following is a statement on behalf of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa:

Johannesburg, April 3, 2020

Siemens in solidarity with South Africa in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Siemens commits R500 000.00 to the Solidarity Response Fund to aid in the fight against coronavirus in South Africa
  • Siemens Plays a part in helping to ‘flatten the curve’ of Coronavirus
  • Siemens commits to manufacturing 20 000 face masks to help communities in need

Siemens has made a commitment of R500 000.00 to support the government in alleviating the impact of the Coronavirus in South Africa.

This donation was made through the Solidarity Response Fund, which is an independently administered fund that allows individuals, companies and members of the international community to make tax-deductible donations that will help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sabine Dall’Omo, Siemens CEO for Southern and Eastern Africa says, “Siemens has a long-standing commitment to South Africa. Now, is a crucial time for companies to evaluate their place in society and make a difference, no matter how small. Our contribution to the Solidarity Response Fund cements Siemens’ promise to improving the lives of South Africans.

Furthermore, Siemens has partnered with Legae Larona, a 100% black, female-owned enterprise based in Alexandra township, to manufacture 20 000 face masks that will be distributed to communities in need. This forms part of the company’s Enterprise and Supplier Development, for women and social contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Townships, such as Alexandra in Johannesburg are quite confined, this makes citizens in those communities more susceptible to the disease as it has a greater chance of spreading at a much faster pace,” says Sabine Dall’Omo.  

She adds, “working alongside the South African government to not only assist in taking care of our most vulnerable communities, but to ultimately contribute to the fight against this virus and the betterment of the country is imperative in these trying times.” Sabine Dall’Omo echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa and says that everyone has a responsibility during this time, she urges everyone in the country to play their part in helping to ‘flatten the curve’ by staying at home.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Videos

Kenya, US start talks on trade agreement

CNBC Africa -
The US Trade Department has started negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend Kenya’s preferential access as the current trade arrangement under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) closes in 5 years. If successful, the United States would forge its first bilateral trade accord with a sub-Saharan African country. Grant Harris CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Nigeria’s fixed income market quiet over COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s Fixed Income market has been relatively quiet as major market players are currently observing the lockdown. However, the market received CRR refund earlier in the week along with OMO maturities worth 384.1 billion naira, which spurred buying sentiments in the Treasury bill space. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of this week’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors look to banks

CNBC Africa -
The NSE banking Index is up over 3 per cent as investor take position in the banking sector. However, the consumer goods index has lost over 44 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria delays electricity tariff hike for 3 months

CNBC Africa -
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says there will be no tariff action in April, as the proposed increase in electricity tariffs initially slated for today has been delayed for three months. Nigeria's electricity regulator also notes that tariffs will only be raised as the Distribution Companies improve the quality of supply, meter customers and agree with consumers on rates. George Etomi, Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
