Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.

In addition, the company has partnered with Legae Larona, a fully black, female-owned enterprise based in Alexandra township, to manufacture and distribute 20, 000 face masks to communities in need.

The following is a statement on behalf of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa:

Johannesburg, April 3, 2020

Siemens has made a commitment of R500 000.00 to support the government in alleviating the impact of the Coronavirus in South Africa.

This donation was made through the Solidarity Response Fund, which is an independently administered fund that allows individuals, companies and members of the international community to make tax-deductible donations that will help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sabine Dall’Omo, Siemens CEO for Southern and Eastern Africa says, “Siemens has a long-standing commitment to South Africa. Now, is a crucial time for companies to evaluate their place in society and make a difference, no matter how small. Our contribution to the Solidarity Response Fund cements Siemens’ promise to improving the lives of South Africans.

Furthermore, Siemens has partnered with Legae Larona, a 100% black, female-owned enterprise based in Alexandra township, to manufacture 20 000 face masks that will be distributed to communities in need. This forms part of the company’s Enterprise and Supplier Development, for women and social contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Townships, such as Alexandra in Johannesburg are quite confined, this makes citizens in those communities more susceptible to the disease as it has a greater chance of spreading at a much faster pace,” says Sabine Dall’Omo.

She adds, “working alongside the South African government to not only assist in taking care of our most vulnerable communities, but to ultimately contribute to the fight against this virus and the betterment of the country is imperative in these trying times.” Sabine Dall’Omo echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa and says that everyone has a responsibility during this time, she urges everyone in the country to play their part in helping to ‘flatten the curve’ by staying at home.

