African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

By CNBC Africa

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities

As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.

“The African Development Bank has a very high reputation of good governance. The Bank was rated as the 4th most transparent institution in the world by Publish What You Fund. I have strong confidence in the governance systems of the Bank put in place by the Board of Governors of the Bank,” said Adesina in a statement.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT BY DR. AKINWUMI ADESINA, PRESIDENT, AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
April 6, 2020, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE

An article in Le Monde has come to my attention. Following its publication, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous show of support and solidarity I have continued to receive.

The African Development Bank has a very high reputation of good governance. The Bank was rated as the 4th most transparent institution in the world by Publish What You Fund. I have strong confidence in the governance systems of the Bank put in place by the Board of Governors of the Bank.

The Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors is following its internal review systems and should be allowed to complete its review and work without interference from anyone or the media.

I am 100% confident that due process and transparency, based on facts and evidence, will indicate that these are all nothing more than spurious and unfounded allegations.


I would like all our highly dedicated Bank staff, shareholders and partners not to be moved or shaken by any of these blatantly false allegations.


I will stay calm and resolute. I will not be distracted. No amount of lies can ever cover up the truth. Soon the truth will come out. 

I will continue to discharge my duties and responsibilities as President, with the highest level of professionalism, dedication and unshaken resolve, to lead and support the Bank’s bold mission for Africa’s accelerated development, and to help protect the continent at this time of the COVID19 pandemic.“


Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

President, African Development Bank

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations

Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure

Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe

Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
