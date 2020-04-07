CoronavirusFinancialNewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications

In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.

The following is a statement by South Africa’s Department of Tourism:

MEDIA STATEMENT

TOURISM RELIEF FUND OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

The Department of Tourism encourages eligible businesses to apply for the COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund during the application period from 07 April to 30 May 2020.

Established as an intervention to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund provides once-off capped grant assistance to Small Micro and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMMEs) to ensure sustainability during and post the implementation of government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. 

“We acknowledge the difficulties experienced by businesses during this time, hence the need to support the industry and communities to cope with the negative effects of this pandemic,” said Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

“Our tourism industry is comprised of mainly SMMEs, most of which are survivalists in nature, with limited access to funding from commercial institutions. We hope the support offered through the Tourism Relief Fund will assure the continued survival of SMMEs beyond the COVID–19 pandemic.”

Capped at R50 000 per entity, the grant funding can be utilised to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure cost items. Preference will be given to enterprises with the highest score in terms of the criteria, which serve as a pre-qualification. A panel of experts will conduct the final evaluation in terms of functionality.

Guided by the Tourism Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Codes of Good Practices approved by the Minister of Trade and Industries in 2015 (in line with the B-BBEE Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013), the Tourism Relief Fund is administered in line with the objectives of Economic Transformation, and our vision to ensure sustainable and inclusive tourism development. The disbursement of funds will ensure equitable spatial distribution in terms provinces.

Categories eligible to apply for the Tourism Relief Fund include the following: 

  • Accommodation establishments: Hotels; Resort properties; Bed and Breakfast (B&B’s); Guest houses; Lodges and Backpackers.
  • ​Hospitality and related services: Restaurants (not attached to hotels); Conference venues (not attached to hotels), Professional catering; and Attractions
  • Travel and related services: Tour operators; Travel agents; Tourist guiding; Car rental companies; and Coach Operators.

Visit our website www.tourism.gov.za for comprehensive information on the Fund terms and qualifying criteria. SMMEs can submit funding applications by completing a form accessible online at www.tourism.gov.za/Pages/COVID19tourismrelieffund.aspx

Inquiries on the fund can be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected] . Alternatively contact our call centre telephonically on 0860 TOURISM (868 747) weekdays from 08:00 – 22:00.

For media enquiries: Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota on Email: [email protected] or call 064 754 8426

Issued by the GCIS on behalf of the Department of Tourism

07 April 2020

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articlePrudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

Reuters -
South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Read more
Videos

Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
Read more
Videos

How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Read more

South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

Coronavirus Reuters -
South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more

COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Read more

The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved