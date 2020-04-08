CoronavirusFinancialNewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

By Reuters

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.

Sasol is now expecting to produce approximately 7.3-7.4 million tons of synfuel against the previously guided range of 7.7–7.8 million tons, the company said in a statement to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

It is also targeting sales of 50–51 million barrels of liquid fuel for the financial year 2020, against 57–58 million barrels previously, it said.

Synfuel or synthetic fuel is a form of liquid fuel made from coal in South Africa. Sasol is the world’s biggest producer of motor fuel from coal.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a nationwide lockdown at the end of March to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has already infected 1,749 people in the country and killed 13.

The lockdown, which prompted rating agency Moody’s to downgrade the country’s sovereign rating to junk, crashed domestic demand at a time when the economy had already slipped into a recession.

It is projected to contract further in the current financial year.

“Sasol’s management team is in the process of proactively identifying further measures to provide an additional buffer against short-term volatility,” said the company in its statement, referring to the fall in demand in the country.

The group, which is also facing high debt levels and falling oil and chemical prices, said it has decided to suspend production at its inland crude oil refinery Natref from April 9.

“A decision was also made by Sasol to reduce daily production rates at our Secunda Synfuels Operations (SSO) by approximately 25%,” it said.

A further reduction in rates may be required depending on further developments in the fuels market, the company added.

However, Sasol said despite the suspension of output at the Natref refinery and lower production rates at SSO, the country’s current demand for fuels and chemicals, including sanitisers, will be met.

It had said on March 31 that its full-year results could be hit by potential disruptions to production, supply chains and construction as the coronavirus continued to spread across the world.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN21Q0WO-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleHow COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Read more
Videos

UBS Wealth on investment opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management say the near term disruption in the financial markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic presents potentially attractive entry points to the related longer-term themes.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Read more
Coronavirus

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Coronavirus Reuters -
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Read more

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved