Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

By Reuters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to his charity fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to universal basic income and girls’ health and education.

Dorsey, who for years has kept details of his charitable efforts private, said all donations to and from the fund would now be visible to the public at all times through a public document.

Dorsey, whose net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion by Forbes, also said that he was pledging his stake in Square instead of Twitter because he owns a bigger portion of the payments processor.

He also said that he would pace the sale of the pledged shares over time.

The United States has recorded more than 380,000 coronavirus cases, with the total death toll rising to about 12,300.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

This article was first published on Reuters https://reut.rs/3c0AUKL and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Mail & Guardian faces tough times amid COVID-19 crisis

Like many businesses in South Africa who are currently struggling to keep the lights on and mouths fed, one of South Africa’s most acclaimed and trusted news media source the Mail and Guardian is currently being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. Mail & Guardian editor, Khadija Patel joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA hotel group offers COVID-19 isolation facilities as hospitality industry faces grim outlook

The Capital Hotels and Apartments in partnership with Discovery Health has launched isolation and recovery facilities at The Capital Empire hotel in Sandton to help those who wish to isolate themselves away from their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Rupert family fund oversubscribed; applications temporarily suspended

Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, The Sukuma Relief Programme, which opened on Friday, have temporarily been suspended.
