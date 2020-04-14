CoronavirusFinancialInternationalNews
IMF approves immediate debt relief for 25 countries amid COVID-19 crisis

By CNBC Africa

South African Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by another 100 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the country’s interest rate by another 100 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.
How the COVID-19 pandemic threatens food security in Africa

The World Health Organisation has expressed concerns about the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and notes that it is one of the biggest health challenges Africa has faced in a generation. So, how will this impact food security, especially smallholder farmers in Nigeria? Ndidi Nwuneli; Co-founder & Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....
In the wake of the global COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved immediate debt service relief to 25 poor and vulnerable countries.

Nineteen African countries will receive immediate debt service relief, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The following statement provides more details:

April 13, 2020

Washington, DC – Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement:

“Today, I am pleased to say that our Executive Board approved immediate debt service relief to 25 of the IMF’s member countries under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.

“The CCRT can currently provide about US$500 million in grant-based debt service relief, including the recent US$185 million pledge by the U.K. and US$100 million provided by Japan as immediately available resources. Others, including China and the Netherlands, are also stepping forward with important contributions. I urge other donors to help us replenish the Trust’s resources and boost further our ability to provide additional debt service relief for a full two years to our poorest member countries.”

The countries that will receive debt service relief today are: Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nigeria extends lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja & Ogun States

CNBC Africa -
Africa's largest economy, Nigeria has extended its lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States. Its President Muhammadu Buhari said...
International News

The Rise Of Nintendo

CNBC -
Nintendo hasn't always made video games. It was founded over a century ago and at one point sold ramen noodles and operated a taxi service. Today, Nintendo is part of a crowded video game market, up against companies like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and G
International News

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

CNBC -
Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
International News

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

CNBC -
Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
