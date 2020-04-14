South African Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by another 100 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the country’s interest rate by another 100 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% per annum.

The following is a statement on behalf of the MPC of SARB:

The May 2020 meeting of the MPC was been moved earlier and took place today.

