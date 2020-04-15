CoronavirusFinancialNewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

By Reuters

News

CoronavirusReuters -

MTN bosses donate portion of salaries towards COVID-19 relief package for staff

South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty

The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report

The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Read more

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s MTN Group said on Wednesday its chairman, chief executive, chief financial officer and directors have pledged 30% of their board fees and salaries for the next three months towards a 40 million rand ($2.15 million) emergency fund for its staff.

The contributions are part of its 250 million rand relief package to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across its 21 markets.

The mobile network operator will also contribute 10 million rand to a support fund set up by government and 150 million rand will be invested in the Y’ello Hope Package for its customers, that includes free SMS services and discounted calling during off-peak periods.

($1 = 18.5946 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKCN21X1HM-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleSouth African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Improved offers seen on long tenured bills ahead of T-bills auction

CNBC Africa -
Ahead of today's treasury bills Primary Market Auction, Adamma Mbachu the Currency Trading team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect at Nigeria's Fixed Income and FX markets....
Read more
Videos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu: How Lagos is ramping up COVID-19 identification & testing

CNBC Africa -
Following Nigeria’s extension of COVID-19 lock-down across three states, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Nigeria’s commercial hub now has more room to ramp up identification, testing and treatment of COVID -19 cases....
Read more
CEO Interviews

Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
Read more
CEO Interviews

JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

South African rand plummets after surprise rate cut, market uncertainty

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise repo rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more

Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Read more

Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
Read more

JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved