Updated:

Poor wealth forecasts for South Africa due to COVID-19: SA Wealth Report

By CNBC Africa

The South African Wealth Report for 2020, compiled using research obtained by the New World Wealth, provides a statistical summary and analysis of South Africa’s current position in the wealth market.
Willowton Group, Al Baraka Bank join forces to help SA’s SMMEs survive COVID-19 crisis

South Africa’s SMME sector will be one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And in order to alleviate the financial recovery of these businesses, a group of businesses, led by the Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank have partnered to provide the Giving for Hope Foundation with R100 million initial funding towards a R500 million proposed fund goal. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zubeir Moosa, CEO of Willowton Group.
JSE seeks to raise money in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is donating its fees that are derived across all asset classes traded from today, Wednesday the 15th of April and Thursday the 16th of April as part of its campaign to support the Solidarity Fund. JSE Group CEO, Leila Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
The report shows that performance in the growth of wealth over the past decade has been poor, with total private wealth held in the country declining by 6% from US$677 billion in 2009 to US$636 billion in 2019.

Wealth forecasts for the years 2020 and 2021 are poor due to the anticipated impact of the coronavirus on stock markets, the Rand, salaries and general business opportunities in South Africa.

According to the report’s in-house prime property indices, South Africa’s residential property market performed poorly over the review period (2009 to 2019) with average prices declining by around 36% in US$ terms. The significant depreciation of the Rand during this period contributed to the decline.

Click on the PDF link below to view the full 2020 SA Wealth Report:

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/South-Africa-2020-1.pdf

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Oppenheimer family reaches out to connections to increase funding for small businesses

CNBC Africa -
It is one of the biggest billionaire names in African business and a couple of weeks ago it lent its financial muscle to keeping small business alive South Africa in the difficult days of COVID-19. The fund set up by the Oppenheimer family put up a R1 billion to help pay workers and keep small businesses afloat in the lockdown. It has paid out R330 million so far and claims 30,000 workers got paid before the Easter weekend because of the fund that could get bigger. Over the weekend the family reached out to its connections to raise more. One of the founders of the fund Johnathan Oppenheimer revealed how much.
How the COVID-19 pandemic poses an economic, security threat in Africa

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted world markets heavily, but the African economic impact has been one of much curiosity as African markets are the most vulnerable to supply trading halts and economic disruptions. Joining me to unpack the severe knock-on effects for the African public sector is Andrew Jones the Head of the Africa Group at Linklaters.
Rwandan Frank Nsonga on how he battled COVID-19 and won

CNBC Africa -
49 of the 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda have so far fully recovered according to the Ministry of health, CNBC Africa spoke to one of the recovered patients Frank Nsonga on his experience and how he beat the coronavirus.
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s youth during genocide commemoration

CNBC Africa -
This year's genocide commemoration activities were cancelled and citizens had no choice but to remember from home. However, youth took upon social media to keep creating awareness of the genocide that took place in Rwanda in 1994. Laure Iyaga, Founder of Sana Initiatives joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Op-Ed: Where will Africa be post COVID-19?

Coronavirus Contributor -
“The COVID-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most significant events, has resulted in cessation of economic activities that will lead to a significant decline in GDP, an unprecedented social disruption, and the loss of millions of jobs,” writes Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka.
Kenya’s Safaricom sees 70% jump in data usage during COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Reuters -
Kenya’s top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70% surge in data usage as people stay at home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.
Capitec CEO on scrapping final dividend, how the bank is helping small business fight COVID-19

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Capitec will not pay a final dividend to shareholders. Nor will the banks executives receive cash bonuses or salary increases. This is in line with guidance from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that banks preserve cash for increased lending that may be required due to COVID-19. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.
