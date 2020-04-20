News
From selling fish to a making a fortune in Africa – farewell the king of the property castle

By Chris Bishop

Coronavirus

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Videos

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
By Chris Bishop  

He was the personable and avuncular hard worker who sweated his way to a fortune in a 40-year journey from the shop floor to the penthouse suite.

Marc Wainer, who has died aged 71, interviewed me on television, back in 2017,  for one of his pet projects – the Mentorship Challenge for CNBC Africa. I found him to be a polite and humble soul who was passionate about the quest to help others. The next time he spoke to me was to invite me to Poland with a South African delegation to help convince investors that South Africa was open for business.

“We need strong, credible, voices from the business world out there. We have to fight for the future of this country,” told me down the telephone with passion. Sadly, I could not make it.

It was a world away from where Wainer started his working life in the grocery and  fish shop owned by his parents, in Yeoville, in downtown Johannesburg. He went into property as a developer and investors and spent 40 years building Redefine Properties into a top 40 listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange worth more than R100 billion.

Wainer was as astute deal maker and transformed Redefine Properties into a global REIT with interests in commercial property in  Poland, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia. He retired from the company in August.

“I am at a loss for words and deeply saddened by Marc’s passing away. He leaves a void in the lives of people in the entire property sector who did not escape his characteristic wit, infectious laughter and his genuine love and concern for those he worked with,” says Andrew Konig, the CEO of Redefine Properties.

“Marc was a true family man and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. His passing away is also a huge loss to the sector and we will all miss his guidance and encouragement. Marc always said that people are the only thing that matter. Our tribute to him will be who we say we are and continue to grow the business he founded, and manage and create our spaces in a way that purposefully changes lives.”

Wainer’s wit was legendary and will recalled by most who met him. When once asked about how to make it in the property game he replied: “It is not rocket science, which is why we can do it. We don’t have MBAs, we have MBWAs – Management By Walking Around.”

Farewell the sage of simple common sense.  

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
