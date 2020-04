A cabinet meeting, held via video conference and chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has resolved to extend the country’s existing COVID-19 lockdown for another eleven days, meaning it will now end on 30 April.

This is the second time the government has extended the lockdown period.

The following statement provides more details: