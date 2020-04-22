CoronavirusFinancialInternational NewsNews
Updated:

Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’

By CNBC

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn’t panicking.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more

Report by Tanvir Gill

Key Points:

  • While a plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry, billionaire investor Howard Marks told CNBC that the price action “is completely rational.”
  • Marks said the weakness in prices was steeped in fundamentals as energy demand has cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic and buyers are struggling to stockpile crude.
  • “Right now storage is scarce and thus expensive, so it’s not worth it to buy oil today and store it. The cost of storing exceeds the value today; thus the price is negative,” Marks said.

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn’t panicking.

Marks, who co-founded Oaktree Capital Management, told CNBC in an email interview that the weakness in crude oil prices was steeped in fundamentals as energy demand has cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic and buyers are scrambling to stockpile crude oil due to storage space becoming scarce.

“It’s not a panic. The move is completely rational,” Marks told CNBC in an emailed statement.

 “The ultimate complication is that storing oil costs money, and storage facilities aren’t unlimited.  Right now storage is scarce and thus expensive, so it’s not worth it to buy oil today and store it.  The cost of storing exceeds the value today; thus the price is negative,” Marks said.

The comments from Marks come after West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell more than 100% to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday, which meant that traders were effectively having to pay to get oil taken off their hands. That marked the first time that the price of an oil futures contract had turned negative.

The May WTI contract, which expired on Tuesday, settled at $10.01 a barrel. Futures contracts trade by the month. 

The June contract is currently trading around $11 per barrel. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude stood at $17.01, nearly 12% lower.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to economic activity around the globe and sapped demand for oil. While OPEC and its oil-producing allies finalized a historic agreement earlier this month to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day beginning May 1, experts reckon that the reduction in supply won’t be enough to offset the diminution in demand.

The International Energy Agency, for instance, warned in its closely-watched monthly report, that demand in April could be 29 million barrels per day lower than a year ago, hitting a level last seen in 1995.

“Oil production can’t just be turned off, because for production some wells depend on pressure that a shut-off complicates. So, oil is coming out of the ground that exceeds the amount needed for consumption,” Marks said.

The gloominess in the oil market has also put the spotlight on US shale oil producers that are grappling with feeble demand on one hand and a lack of storage on the other, a conundrum that is making desperate oil companies “pay” traders for taking oil off them.

 However, there are potential signs of relief. Some far-dated contracts this year are showing average oil prices of $20 a barrel and above while contracts expiring in 2021 are reflecting a modest bounce in demand taking prices to near $30 per barrel. Marks spotted a semblance of rationality in those prices.

 “Oil can be bought for delivery by month. The negative price for oil reflects the excess of supply over demand, plus the cost of storage.  The price for oil in future months (when consumption may have rebounded) is at more normal levels,” he said.

— CNBC’s Sam Meredith, Pippa Stevens and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.

This article was first published on CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/22/billionaire-investor-howard-marks-calls-oil-crash-completely-rational.html and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting economic impact of COVID-19 and...
Read more
Coronavirus

No more power cuts? Yes, but for how long?

Chris Bishop -
“You are talking about old plants, in pushing that plant you really are doing damage…For the past decade, this maintenance has not been done by the book. It is like servicing a car, the cost of not servicing costs more in the long term than servicing it.”
Read more
Coronavirus

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

CNBC -
Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa

CNBC Africa -
Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Read more
Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
Coronavirus

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved