CoronavirusFinancialNewsSouthern Africa
Updated:

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

By Reuters

News

CoronavirusReuters -

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

HARARE (Reuters) – The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is more than $1.2 billion in arrears to the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank, making it ineligible for funding or debt forgiveness from global lenders.

The World Bank spokesman said that while Zimbabwe and other countries indebted to the lender could not access regular financing, they could get money from its trust funds to fight the coronavirus that has slowed down the global economy.

“The bank’s senior management has underlined the need for additional trust fund financing to ensure that Zimbabwe and the small group of other countries in arrears can receive support as part of our global effort to help countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” the spokesman said.

Zimbabwe would get $5 million from the World Bank’s global financing facility trust and another $2 million would be diverted from funds meant to help the country recover from a devastating cyclone in 2019.

“We recognise this is a global crisis that impacts every country and we cannot leave anyone behind in our response,” the spokesman said.

Zimbabwe’s finance minister wrote to the International Monetary Fund and other lenders last month warning that the country was being driven towards a health and economic catastrophe by the coronavirus pandemic because its debt arrears mean it cannot access foreign financing.

The impoverished southern African nation has only recorded 34 cases and four deaths from the coronavirus but analysts say its fragile health system will not be able to handle any surge in infections.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN22I1QX-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Previous articleCOVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’
Next articleSA’s auto industry ambitions threatened by COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Neo Hutiri: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity for the youth to innovate

CNBC Africa -
As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa grows, so do concerns of how chronic patients can collect their medication without coming into contact with potentially sick patients. To address this problem entrepreneur Neo Hutiri developed Pelebox, a smart locker that cuts down queuing times from hours to seconds for patients collecting chronic medication. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Read more
Videos

Vuyani Jarana on how ICT can assist with the fight against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has accelerated the global push into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While the growth of the gig economy is leaving many industries redundant, one industry that is expected to continue thriving is telecommunications due to increased demand for digital connectivity. Vuyani Jarana, ICT veteran & Group Chairperson of Mobax joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Reviving Africa’s aviation industry post COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has clipped the wings of the global aviation industry with Comair the latest airline to announce that it would enter business rescue.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

SA’s auto industry ambitions threatened by COVID-19

Coronavirus Contributor -
The expansion of South Africa’s auto industry is central to the government’s economic development strategy but the coronavirus crisis has forced carmakers into survival mode and could push ambitious growth plans out of reach.
Read more

COVID-19: Liven up your lockdown routine with SA’s ‘virtual safaris’

Coronavirus Reuters -
Twice a day, viewers can watch whatever animals the guides spot as they zoom around game reserves — they’ve filmed 200 spots across east and southern Africa since founding it in 2006.
Read more

Why SAA’s former CEO believes the airline can be restructured in 2 weeks

article CNBC Africa -
Former South Afriican Airways CEO, Vuyani Jarana speaks to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters on how to get the airline flying again.
Read more

Op-Ed: How to make money out of equities

Financial Contributor -
Anchor Capital reviews asset classes across major geographies, with a focus on equities.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved