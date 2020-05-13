CoronavirusEarningsInternational NewsNews
COVID-19: World's largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand

By CNBC

COVID-19: World's largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda

At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down

With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
Report by Sam Meredith

Key Points

  • A.P. Moller-Maersk said its idle fleet made up 9.4% of its total capacity at the end of the first quarter. That’s the firm’s highest level of idled fleet capacity in more than 10 years.
  • It comes as the company reported first-quarter revenue of $9.57 billion, largely in line with analyst expectations. It reported first-quarter revenue of $9.54 billion a year earlier.
  • Shares of the A.P. Moller-Maersk slipped almost 6% during morning deals.

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.

“Our expectation is that we will see demand significantly down in the second quarter, maybe as much as 20% to 25%. But, we will also match that on a one-to-one basis with reductions in capacity,” Soren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Wednesday.

“It helps continue to serve the customers but also to take out a lot of costs and keep our pricing stable,” he added.

The world’s largest container shipping company said it expects 2020 to be a “challenging year,” with demand expected to decrease across all business in the second quarter.

In an effort to offset a slowdown in global trade, A.P. Moller-Maersk said it had canceled more than 90 sailings, or 3.5% of total shipping capacity, in the first three months of the year.

It expects close to 140 sailings to be canceled in the second quarter.

Blank sailings

The company said the combination of a fall in demand and increased uncertainty about the future, following the emergence of the Covid-19 crisis, had led to suspensions and so-called “blanked sailings” in the first quarter.

A blank or void sailing is a sailing that has been canceled by the carrier.

A.P. Moller-Maersk said its idle fleet made up 9.4% of its total capacity at the end of the first quarter. That’s the firm’s highest level of idled fleet capacity in more than 10 years.

When asked whether idled fleet capacity could increase even further in the second quarter, Skou replied: “I would expect that if we actually see a further drop in demand then the idle fleet, for sure, will increase as we adjust the network size to ensure that we continue to have a high utilization and take out as much costs as we possibly can.”

It comes as the company reported first-quarter revenue of $9.57 billion, largely in line with analyst expectations. It reported first-quarter revenue of $9.54 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 23% to $1.52 billion over the first three months of the tear, slightly above company guidance provided in March.

Shares of the A.P. Moller-Maersk slipped almost 6% during morning deals.

This article was first published on CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/coronavirus-ap-moller-maersk-has-idled-almost-10percent-of-its-fleet.html and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Elon Musk defies officials in California, and Uber makes an offer for GrubHub: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC’s Robert Frank takes a look at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how f
John Kufuor: Africa faces triple jeopardy with COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise across Africa, a former President of Ghana John Kufuor says fulfilling Africa's future agenda will require a transformation on the value our societies place on knowledge and expertise and in how we communicate and interact with one another. He also notes that Africa needs a clear determined strategy to support public interest media. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to share more insight on this discussion....
COVID-19: Cas Coovadia on why govt. should rethink its strategy on reopening the economy

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
