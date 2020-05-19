CoronavirusMiningNewsSouthern Africa

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Adeosla Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa

The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adeosla Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the ICD is helping the private sector & small businesses navigate COVID-19 shocks

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) a multilateral development financial institution which is part of the Islamic Development Bank Group says they are working closely with over 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so they can continue to finance small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector joins CNBC Africa to discuss the importance of sustaining the private sector and small businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

This will assist employers in the mining sector to establish and maintain a COVID-19 prevention, mitigation and management programme, according to a statement by the DMRE.

The following statement provides more details:

DMRE PUBLISHES MANDATORY CODE OF PRACTICE TO FIGHT COVID-19

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has published guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practice (COP) for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining industry. The guidelines are issued in terms of section 49(6) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996, after consultation with the Mine Health and Safety Council inluding a process of public comments to the draft guidelines. The objective of this guideline is to assist employers as far as reasonably practicable to establish and maintain a COVID-19 prevention, mitigation and management programme. This is to ensure that mine employees returning to work and any other persons at mines, are protected from transmission of the Coronavirus at the workplace, and where reasonably practicable, in the community, whilst providing guidance to all stakeholders regarding their roles and responsibilities in the management of the virus.

All mining operations are required to prepare and implement a Code of Practice on the COVID-19 pandemic that complies with any relevant guidelines and instructions issued by government, including:

  1. Regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002
  2. Directions issued by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy in terms of regulation 10(8) of the regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act No 57 of 2002
  3. Guiding principles on the management of Covid-19 in the South African Mining Industry (SAMI)
  4. Guidelines developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Department of Health (NDoH), and the National Department of Employment and Labour (NDEL)

Failure by the employers to prepare and implement the mine’s COP in line with the guidelines constitutes a criminal offence and a bridge of the MHSA. The gazetted guidelines can be accessed and downloaded on government gazette website, or www.energy.gov.za  and  www.dmr.gov.za

Issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Transport Committee concerned about slow transformation in Aviation Sector
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Videos

World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education

CNBC Africa -
He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
Read more
Videos

Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Read more
Videos

IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine

CNBC Africa -
Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks

CNBC Africa -
Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country's lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan's that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that's implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management

Beyond Markets CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic....
Read more

Op-Ed: Why Africa cannot afford an extended hard lockdown in the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus Contributor -
To find a balance between containing the virus and maintaining a semblance of economic activity will require a different approach.
Read more

Op-Ed: How Angola can use its industries to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Contributor -
Zandre Campos examines what we can learn from past epidemics and how a country's industries can help to fight COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved