Mozambique records first COVID-19 death

MAPUTO (Reuters) – Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.

The southern African nation, which has documented 209 coronavirus cases, said the fatality was a 13-year-old child with a with a pre-existing medical condition.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by John Stonestreet)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN2320UI-OZATP and is republished with its permission.

