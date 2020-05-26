CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

Mozambique records first COVID-19 death

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

MAPUTO (Reuters) – Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.

The southern African nation, which has documented 209 coronavirus cases, said the fatality was a 13-year-old child with a with a pre-existing medical condition.

(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by John Stonestreet)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/topNews/idAFKBN2320UI-OZATP and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Related Content

Coronavirus

How Africa can corner a tenth of the world battery metals market – if being brave favours Fortune!

Chris Bishop -
“I can say, do we have a good business: yes. Are we in distress? No. We have a lot of work to do things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920)

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920) by region: Central (11,906 cases; 340 deaths; 3,094 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7). Eastern (12,291; 332; 3,295): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064
Read more
Coronavirus

How Covid-19 is shaping Africa’s prospects

CNBC Africa -
This time last year Africa was celebrating the milestone that free trade on the continent would soon be a reality. Prior to Covid-19, the free trade Africa deal was due to be implemented on the 1st of July. Africa Day this year is, however, less joyful as the continent grapples with the prospect of deep recession and in some parts, depression with the coronavirus health crisis fast muted into an economic and financial one. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss Africa’s prospects in 2020 is Alexander Forbes Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga and Head of Strategic Slients, Lesiba Mothata.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Curro opens its online doors to educate learners during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Many parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school next week with the risk of Covid-19 infections in the classrooms quite high. Similarly, the risk of compromising the academic year by keeping kids at home until a treatment or cure is found is equally as high. Private school group Curro has launched an online schooling platform to help parents keep their kids educated and safe. Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Evariste Ndayishimiye declared victor of Burundi’s bitter presidential election

CNBC Africa -
Burundi's election commission declared the governing party's candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, the winner of the country's presidential election amid accusations of rigging by the leading opposition challenger. Ndayishimiye, a retired army general, won 68.72 per cent of the votes in last week's ballot, while Agathon Rwasa, the main opposition leader, received 24.19 per cent according to the electoral commission. Political and Economic Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How e-commerce is helping businesses navigate the economic fallout of COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The uptake of e-commerce has seen a rapid increase in the months of the lock-down as consumers turned to e platforms for the delivery of their goods. But will this momentum be maintained now that many countries are opening up again? Egide Butare, Managing Director of the e-commerce platform, Store 2 Door spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Africa’s unified & coordinated response to COVID-19: A public-private sector partnership

CNBC Africa -
On this CNBC Africa special broadcast on Africa Day we hear from three influential and strident voices of the continent about how they feel Africa can come up with a unified and coordinated response to the pandemic – on both the private and public sector....
Read more
Videos

Protecting Africa’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
As of the 24th of May, Africa had a total of 107,412 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 42,626 recoveries and 3,246 deaths. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explores ways to protect Africa’s progress during the Covid-19 pandemic with Dr.Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control & Prevention and Edwin Ikhuoria, Africa Executive Director of the One Campaign....
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Mozambique records first COVID-19 death

Reuters -
Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.
Read more
East Africa

Africa’s free trade area is delayed by the coronavirus, but experts say it’s vital to recovery

CNBC -
Key Points: The AfCFTA, which was due to be implemented on July 1, will be the largest free...
Read more
Videos

BFA Asset Management on Lusophone Africa’s COVID-19 response plan

CNBC Africa -
Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to unpack African Lusophone countries response to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as these countries monetary responses to aid the economy during the current social and financial crisis.
Read more
Videos

How the construction sector plans to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
South Africa has moved to further re-open its economy under Level 3 of its Covid-19 lock-downs. But the industry is calling for the fast tracking of infrastructure projects in the pipeline to save more than 100 000 local jobs that depend on a healthy construction sector for survival. John Matthews, President of Master Builders South Africa & Chair of the National COVID-19 Rapid Response Task Team joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved