FinancialNewsSouthern Africa

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.

The following statement provides more details:

APPOINTMENT OF MR ABEL MOFFAT SITHOLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) OF THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION (PIC)

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, is pleased to announce that Cabinet has approved that the Board of Directors of the PIC proceeds with the appointment of Mr Abel Moffat Sithole as the CEO of the PIC and Executive Director on the Board of Directors for a period of five years. The Chairman of the PIC, Dr Reuel Khoza, will elaborate on the process followed for the appointment and on the terms and conditions of the employment of Mr Sithole.

Mr Sithole is currently the Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Before joining the GEPF in 2015, Mr Sithole was a Deputy Executive Director at the Institute of Futures Research, University of Stellenbosch Business School. He also has a number of non-executive roles.

Mr Vuyani Hako, the Executive Head: Properties has been the acting CEO. Minister Mboweni said: “We thank Mr Hako for his contribution at the PIC, steering the organisation through very difficult times. We also congratulate Mr Sithole on his appointment as CEO and wish him well in leading the organisation and in restoring its integrity”.

Issued by the Ministry of Finance

Related Content

Videos

FSCA raids Sekunjalo offices

CNBC Africa -
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings. The FSCA says the operation was conducted as part of an investigation into allegations of prohibited trading practices in possible contravention of section 80 of the Financial Markets Act. Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

MET Collective Investments to appeal R100m fine

Monique Vanek -
MET Collective Investments plans to appeal the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's decision to fine it a R100 million.
Read more
Videos

Why the regulator has slapped MET Collective Investments with a record R100mn fine

CNBC Africa -
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has handed down one of its largest fines to date, as they hit MET Collective Investments, a unit trust fund of listed company Momentum with a R100 million fine for contravening various sections of the financial sector laws. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jurgen Boyd, Divisional Executive for Market Integrity Supervision at the FSCA.
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s is likely to miss 1.5% growth target, here’s why

Reuters -
South Africa’s economic growth is unlikely to reach the treasury’s target of 1.5% in 2019, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s non-oil exports

CNBC Africa -
Year-on-year growth in Nigeria’s non-oil sector was slower by 0.93 percentage points in the first quarter of the year, that’s according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to stifle international trade, Akin Laoye, Executive Director at FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is affecting dynamics for Nigeria's non-oil exports.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Africa’s best brands, ranked

CNBC Africa -
The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?

CNBC Africa -
The BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index has shown that wage numbers were up in April as the majority of employees continued to receive their monthly incomes. However, casual and weekly workers were most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown as the number of wages paid declined significantly. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za.
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

RDO’s Mugwaneza on the need to invest in post-harvest agriculture technology

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s agriculture sector employs 80 per cent of the population and contributes 33 per cent to her GDP growth. Now, with Covid-19, many farmers have incurred losses due to difficulties in the market and agriculture players have reiterated the need for investing in post-harvest agriculture technologies. Diana Mugwaneza, Programs Officer at Rwanda Development Organization, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

PMA: CBN to roll over T-bills worth N59.4bn

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank is expected to roll over maturing treasury bills worth 60 billion naira in today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, Fixed Income Dealer joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved