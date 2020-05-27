CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.

In a statement, Mkhize confirmed that, “as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be constant as-sessment of each and every area and its rate of infection, in which case, further containment measures and restrictions may be considered.”

The following brief provides further explanation:

27 May 2020

Media Statement

Clarity has been sought on the presentation made by the Minister of Health to the NCOP
yesterday regarding the determination of alert levels for hotspots.

An old slide was presented stating hotspots would remain at level 4. That slide is now outdated and was inadvertently included in a presentation that had been updated. The slide
was part of a presentation previously done by health department prior to the NCCC resolving on the final approach to be adopted for the country, which was subsequently announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa.

This note seeks to clarify the enquiries received.

Firstly, as announced by President MC Ramaphosa on the 24th May 2020, we confirm that
the whole country will move to Alert Level 3 on the 1st June 2020.

Further to that, government has taken measures to identify areas that have been defined as epidemiological hotspots. As clearly explained by the President in his speech, these are areas that have more than 5 infected people per 100 000 population, or areas where the infections are increasing at a fast pace.

As it stands, government has immediately taken steps to intervene in areas that are regarded as hotspots by deploying experts and specialists who will implement measures to curb the spread. These areas also require heightened levels of tracing of contacts of positive patients, ensuring that those who are positive remain in quarantine/ isolation and those who cannot self-quarantine, are accommodated in quarantine facilities provided for by provinces. This will limit the risk of further infection to other members of the communities, including their families (community transmission).

In some of these hotspots, cluster outbreaks have also been identified. This means, positive cases arising from people participating in the same activity within a specific area. These include factories, grocery shops, farms etc. Those areas also require a rapid response of screening, testing and the tracing of contacts. Cluster outbreaks drive the pandemic because spread occurs within the cluster then individuals take the virus home with them, thus causing community outbreaks. It is for this reason that we emphasize the importance of submitting to appropriate isolation once a person has tested positive or go into appropriate quarantine when a person has been identified as a direct contact of a positive patient. This reduces the risk of infecting others while waiting to be tested if you are a contact.

This therefore means that as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be constant assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection, in which case, further containment measures and restrictions may be considered. If the spread of the infection is not contained despite the above mentioned interventions, government will make a determination on whether to return that specific area, (i.e. metropolitan, district, sub district, ward) to alert level 4 or 5. This will be done rapidly and in an effort to contain and manage the spread, and also to ensure that our health facilities are not overwhelmed by the rapid rise of positive cases in that area.

This therefore means that as the whole country moves to level 3, there will be a constant
assessment of each and every area and its rate of infection.

This raises the importance of social behaviour: members of the community can and must
take it upon themselves to observe social distancing by keeping more than 1 metre distance from the next person; constantly wash and/ or sanitize hands; wearing a face mask; avoid touching ones face with unwashed hands; and clean surfaces we come into contact with. We also want to emphasise that staying at home is remains key and for those employees who can work from home, we urge employers to promote and facilitate this new culture. For those employees who must still go to work, they must embrace the new way of life which will protect them, their families and their fellow workers.

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Related Content

Coronavirus

How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery

CNBC Africa -
Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Locust plague, COVID-19 weigh on East Africa’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank recently announced the first phase of an additional $500 million package to combat the locust invasion in East Africa and the Middle East. According to Moody's, though crucial, the support package pales in comparison with the magnitude of the twin shocks that the East African economies face from the pandemic and the locust invasion. Kelvin Dalrymple, vice-President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa downgrades lockdown rules, sending 8 million back to work

CNBC -
Key Points South Africa to downgrade lockdown measures to level three on June 1. This means a full reopening...
Read more
Coronavirus

Quite frankly, be candid… What African mining bosses and the minister call each other behind closed doors

Chris Bishop -
For years it has been daggers drawn between government and mine owners in disputes over mining regulations that the latter fear are driving away investors from starting new mines.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

CEO Interviews

This African fintech is helping Zimbabweans in SA send groceries home during Covid-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
African based Fintech group Mukuru has launched a service for foreign nationals working in South Africa to send basic food essentials to their family in Zimbabwe. The service has enabled Zimbabwean workers in South Africa to extend a helping hand top those who wish to continue to care and provide for their families during the Covid-19 lock-down in Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru Groceries.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the Africa Shared Value E-Summit can play a role in post-COVID-19 recovery

CNBC Africa -
Experts predict that closer collaboration among business leaders across various industries will be key in shaping a post-COVID-19 recovery. This will be part of the conversation at upcoming Africa Shared Value E-Summit and CNBC Africa spoke to Nichole Yembra, MD, The Chrysalis Capital for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Locust plague, COVID-19 weigh on East Africa’s economic outlook

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank recently announced the first phase of an additional $500 million package to combat the locust invasion in East Africa and the Middle East. According to Moody's, though crucial, the support package pales in comparison with the magnitude of the twin shocks that the East African economies face from the pandemic and the locust invasion. Kelvin Dalrymple, vice-President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today’s show, CNBC’s Michael Sheetz explains what’s at stake in t
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Clarification on COVID-19 “hotspots” as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has clarified the government’s decision around the relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the classification of COVID-19 “hotspots”.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s non-oil exports

CNBC Africa -
Year-on-year growth in Nigeria’s non-oil sector was slower by 0.93 percentage points in the first quarter of the year, that’s according to recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to stifle international trade, Akin Laoye, Executive Director at FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this pandemic is affecting dynamics for Nigeria's non-oil exports.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Africa’s best brands, ranked

CNBC Africa -
The Brand Africa 100, Africa’s best brands report celebrated its 10th year of its global launch and continues to shine a light on Africa’s brand value conscious. Over the past 10 years the report has shown that only 20 per cent of the brands that Africans value, are made in Africa, this is a challenge to African business people and entrepreneurs to create and aspire to fully embrace proudly African produce. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairperson of Brand Africa, Geoffrey Odundo, CEO of the Nairobi Stock Exchange and Karin Du Chenne, Chief Growth Officer at Kantar.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: How will employee salaries be impacted in the months to come?

CNBC Africa -
The BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index has shown that wage numbers were up in April as the majority of employees continued to receive their monthly incomes. However, casual and weekly workers were most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown as the number of wages paid declined significantly. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist at economists.co.za.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved