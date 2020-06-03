InsightsInternational NewsNewsNigeriaWest Africa

President Buhari to AfDB President Adesina: “I’ll stand by you”

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

While hosting African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on a courtesy visit at State House on Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will support Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the multilateral bank.

This follows several allegations of misconduct against Adesina at the financial institution, of which he has denied.

The following statement provides further details:

PRESIDENT BUHARI TO AfDB PRESIDENT, ADESINA: I’LL STAND BY YOU

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will stand solidly behind Dr Akinwumi Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB)

The President spoke at State House, Abuja, Tuesday, while hosting Dr Adesina on a courtesy visit.

“In 2015, when you were to be elected for the first term, I wrote to all African leaders, recommending you for the position. I didn’t say because you were a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Minister, and I belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), so I would withhold my support. I’ll remain consistent with you, because no one has faulted the step I took on behalf of Nigeria,” said President Buhari.

The President pledged that Nigeria would work with all other leaders and stakeholders in AfDB to ensure that Dr Adesina was elected for a second term built on the record of his achievements during his first term.

The African Union had already endorsed the incumbent AfDB President as sole candidate for the continent, but some other stakeholders are trying to ensure that Dr Adesina is re-investigated on some allegations, and rendered ineligible to run.

Giving a background to what was happening in the bank, Dr Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister for Agriculture, said the 16 allegations raised against him were trumped up, “and without facts, evidence, and documents, as required by the rules and regulations of the bank.”

He added that the Ethics Committee of the bank cleared him of all the allegations, and calls for fresh investigation by the United States of America, were against the rules.

“My defense ran into 250 pages, and not a single line was faulted or questioned. The law says that report of the Ethics Committee should be transmitted to the Chairman of Governors of the bank. It was done, and the governors upheld the recommendations. That was the end of the matter, according to the rules. It was only if I was culpable that a fresh investigation could be launched. I was exonerated, and any other investigation would amount to bending the rules of the bank, to arrive at a predetermined conclusion,” Dr Adesina said.

Stressing that the motive was to soil his name, and that of the bank, the AfDB President said he was proud to be Nigerian, and thanked President Buhari for his unflinching support.

“You helped me to get elected in the first place, and you have supported me robustly all along, and the African Union unanimously endorsed my re-election” he declared.

While commiserating with President Buhari on the death of the former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Dr Adesina described Professor Ibrahim Gambari, new Chief of Staff as “a man of integrity, and of global standing.”

Related Content

Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is affecting SME funding in Kenya

CNBC Africa -
This year was poised to see major strides in access to finance for SMEs in Kenya. Promising initiatives such as the repeal of the interest rate cap, financing opportunities though the African Development Bank and the establishment of a credit guarantee scheme are just a few of the steps that were underway. But now that the Covid-19 pandemic has reshuffled priorities and budgets worldwide, where does that leave vulnerable Kenyan SMEs? SME Consultant, Victor Otieno joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Brandcom

Op-Ed: Africa’s people-led approach to combat COVID-19 shows signs of progress and leadership

brandcom partner -
In its fight against the spread of COVID-19, our continent faces a massive challenge that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. These are the actions the African Union is taking to fight the pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: World Bank opens its purse to Zimbabwe, but hands out pennies

Contributor -
The World Bank will grant Zimbabwe $7m to help fight the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Zimbabwe gets $7m COVID-19 lifeline from World Bank

Reuters -
The World Bank will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus outbreak that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Nelisiwe Magubane appointed new chairperson of Strategic Fuel Fund

CNBC Africa -
The Strategic Fuel Fund is the state-owned entity that manages South Africa's strategic crude oil stockpile has appointed the former director general for the Department of Energy, Nelisiwe Magubane as its new chairperson. Nelisiwe joins CNBC Africa for more on her new role amid the global oil price and output tensions.
Read more
Videos

How the COVID-19 lockdown is impacting petrol supply in SA

CNBC Africa -
Petrol prices in South Africa hiked up yesterday amid most of the global economy reopening and oil supply expected to rise. However, according to concerns raised by the parliamentary portfolio committee, they may be a diesel shortage in South Africa due to the slowdown in national refinery production. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director at the SA Petroleum Industry Association.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: NAAMSA CEO on SA’s vehicle sector outlook for 2020

CNBC Africa -
One of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 crisis is the automotive sector, with South Africa’s new vehicle sales for the month of May plunging by 68 per cent in and 98 per cent in April. The slowdown in car manufacturing and consumer purchasing power was due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown that was implemented by the South African government at the end of March. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mike Mabasa, CEO, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa.
Read more
Videos

BUSA CEO on post-COVID-19 investment opportunities

CNBC Africa -
Business for SA has estimated that South Africa’s GDP could drop between 8.8 per cent to 16.1 per cent in 2020, joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this and the release of the ANC economic recovery strategy Post-COVID-19 is Cas Coovadia the CEO of Business Unity SA.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more
Brandcom

VIVO CEO is a dynamic leader for this innovative global brand

brandcom partner -
May 2020 -- Six months ago the vision for vivo in South Africa was just beginning to...
Read more

Trending Now

Insights

President Buhari to AfDB President Adesina: “I’ll stand by you”

CNBC Africa -
While hosting African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on a courtesy visit at State House on Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the country will support Adesina in his bid to get re-elected as President of the multilateral bank.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Investing for Roubini’s Greater Depression

Contributor -
“The lessons learned from the GFC encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and co-ordinated policy responses to the impacts of Covid-19. In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view amongst economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped,” writes Cannon Asset Managers CE Adrian Saville.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria eyes resumption of domestic flights from June 21st

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s aviation sector may resume domestic operations from the 21st of June this year according to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority says only five airports will be operational when the restrictions are lifted. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Roundtable joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How can Nigeria’s digital economy be unlocked?

CNBC Africa -
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to more digitally enabled lifestyles and ways of working globally but according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gaps and risks implicit in the digital economy are more exposed by the Covid-19 shock. So how can Nigeria fully unlock its digital economy? Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle; a newly launched Nigerian digital platform says they are looking to remove barriers using technology and data. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved