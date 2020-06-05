African Development BankInternational NewsNews

African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina has been accused of abuse of office by a whistleblower at the bank, including favouritism in hiring. He has denied the allegations and a report by the bank’s ethics board cleared him of wrongdoing.

The United States, AfDB’s second-largest shareholder, has demanded a new independent probe into the allegations, rejecting the bank’s investigation over reservations about the integrity of the bank’s process. Meanwhile, top shareholder Nigeria has voiced its support for Adesina.

In a statement, AfDB’s board of governors said it believed the bank’s ethics committee, which produced the report, had carried out its role correctly. But the board has nevertheless agreed to authorise a review.

“The independent review shall be conducted by a neutral high caliber individual with unquestionable experience, high international reputation and integrity,” it said.

On Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari gave his backing to Adesina in his bid for a second term as AfDB president despite the allegations.

Adesina later this year plans to pursue a second term as the head of the multilateral lender, which is headquartered in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan.

The board said the review of the investigation would take no more than four weeks and not interfere with the bank’s electoral calendar.

The bank’s whistle-blowing and complaints handling policy will also be reviewed at a later date to ensure it is being properly implemented, it said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Additional reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This article was first published on Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/us-africa-bank-idUSKBN23B3HG and is republished with its permission.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Related Content

Videos

Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for fresh loans

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the House of Representatives approval for fresh external borrowings of about $5.513 billion. Amid current local and global economic realities, can Nigeria bear more debts? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

African Natural Resources Centre unveils publication to advance critical land policy reforms

Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn response to challenges across Africa around land ownership and use, the African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) is launching a series of articles to aid policy debate. The articles are authored by influential international scholars whose pioneering research and analysis have helped to direct policy on land reform in Africa for more than two decades. The actions are expected to inject a new urgency into the need for land reform.
Read more
APO

Mauritius: African Development Bank lends €188 million for COVID-19 fight

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a €188 mllion euro loan to the Republic of Mauritius to finance a national budget support programme to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s Board of Directors said Friday. The main aim of the Covid-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF), established by the Mauritian Government, is to support the national response fighting the ongoing outbreak, and to mitigate the adverse economic and social effects of the dise
Read more
APO

Senegal: A West African Leader on the Rise (By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor)

Africa Press Office -
By Thomas Hedley, Field Editor Although they are located 1,800Km from each other, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal vie for the place of economic leader in West Africa, with a slight advantage for the former which, thanks to its leading economic capital Abidjan, was able to attract many investors, particularly French speaking. The population of Senegal reached 15.85 million people in 2018 compared to 25 million in Côte d'Ivoire. The same difference can be observed when loo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How Pan African countries are responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has caused havoc across the continent, the question is how much of it and what are African nations doing about it. We have a man who works with 33 countries in Africa and he can tell us just that, Junior Ngulube, Vice Chairman of Sanlam Pan Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
International News

Hackers target the newly unemployed: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau details the beginning of a comeback for airline companies as more flights are added to the summer schedule. And CNBC's Josh Lipton brea
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: COVID-19 is likely to lead to a vast increase in youth unemployment in Africa, this is how business can mitigate the damage…

Contributor -
Why business has a greater role to play in mitigating conflict with COVID-19
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Tourism sector in Mauritius devastated by COVID-19

Contributor -
“Travel bans and containment measures around the world are having a devastating effect on the tourism sector in Mauritius, which was already experiencing sluggish growth in 2019,” writes economist, Shani Smit.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

African Development Bank

African Development Bank board stands by embattled President Adesina

Reuters -
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board on Thursday said it stood by an internal investigation that had cleared its president of improper conduct, but it would carry out an independent review of the report in the interest of due process.
Read more
Videos

20200605_PerMagnusNysveen

CNBC Africa -
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Could businesses leverage behavioural economics to bounce back?

CNBC Africa -
Most experts believe that behavioural change will be key in a post-COVID-19 recovery for businesses. But where has this worked before and how certain are we it's the direction to take? CNBC Africa spoke to Rahab Kariuki, Director at Busara Center for Economics for more.
Read more
Videos

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP1: How can the continent fill the infrastructure gap?

CNBC Africa -
In the second episode of Building Africa's Prosperity, the spotlight falls on the big part infrastructure plays in the future of Africa and its prosperity. There is no doubt a huge infrastructure gap in Africa. COIVD-19 is likely to make it worse - a lot worse. What can be done at a time when the continent is looking to gear up for the African Continental Free Trade Area?...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved