ArcelorMittal South Africa fined R3.64 million over hydrogen sulfide emissions

Reuters
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – ArcelorMittal South Africa will pay a fine of 3.64 million rand ($219,658) relating to charges of exceeding hydrogen sulfide minimum emissions standards at its coke plant in 2016, it said on Wednesday.

“While we acknowledge that emissions at our Vanderbijlpark plant exceeded permissible H2S levels for a period of time in the past, steps were taken to address the problem but unfortunately the initiatives implemented did not adequately resolve the problem,” said Kobus Verster, chief executive of ArcelorMittal South Africa.

($1 = 16.5712 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by David Goodman)

This article was first published on Reuters Africa https://af.reuters.com/article/investingNews/idAFKBN23H196-OZABS and is republished with its permission.

