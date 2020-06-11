CoronavirusEast AfricaFinancialNews

Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year

| Updated:
Avatar
Contributor

By Jee-A Van Der Linde – Economist

Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1. The reading of East African budgets is normally a joint exercise.

The new budgets come at a pivotal time, as the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic has placed pressure on government finances in 2020.

Authorities have little choice but to provide fiscal support where they can. However, there will be challenges and the governments will need to closely monitor developments to avoid the budget deficits from spiralling out of control.

Government finances will take a hit across the region. We believe that this will for the most part be driven by the collapse in fiscal revenue due to the marked deterioration in the economic outlook.

The region’s largest economy, Kenya, has provided fiscal support through tax relief, which will further weigh on the revenue side.

In general, on the expenditure side we expect to see a lot of reprioritisation away from sectors that have seen activity halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This could include a reduction in direct spending in the tourism sector and construction.

These resources will likely be redirected towards containment efforts – particularly health care – and social support.

Regardless, East African fiscal finances will look a lot worse during the next fiscal year than what was expected a few months ago. Fiscal deficits will be wider than previously anticipated and public debt will increase at a faster rate.

We have seen multilaterals stepping up support, which could reduce the longer-term fiscal impact of the Covid-19 crisis, but commitments to date will undoubtedly have to be supplemented to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic does not have a long-term fiscal legacy.

Furthermore, most East African nations have been able to assess the impact of the virus and incorporate this new reality into their budgets.

This is a lot more efficient than having to adjust a budget midway through a fiscal year.

Rwanda, the region’s fastest-growing economy in 2019, is to delay publishing its budget for the new financial year. The break from tradition comes down to the Rwandan Cabinet not yet having approved the finance minister’s budget proposal.

The government expects to spend RWfr3.245trn during the fiscal year 2020/21 – RWfr228.7bn more than the revised budget estimates.

Although we do not expect government to curb non-essential expenditure during this time, stimulus measures to fight against the fallout of the virus are unavoidable.

Rwanda’s fiscal deficit is expected to widen this year, in step with its regional peers. Moreover, public debt levels have risen over the years and 2020 will be no exception.

Given the extraordinary circumstances, forecast adjustments are likely.

Room to deploy fiscal policy to combat Covid-19 is limited.

It seems investors globally have made peace with the fact that many countries will have to increase borrowing to combat the pandemic, and if containment efforts show positive results, these countries should not struggle to find capital to fund the recovery.

The East African region is fighting an economic battle on two fronts.

Covid-19 is disrupting supply chains, curtailing economic activity at large and devastating regional tourism.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented locust infestation is wreaking havoc in the region’s agricultural sector – an industry generally spared from the Covid-19-induced economic slump.

The World Bank announced the commencement of an emergency programme to help countries in Africa fight the ongoing locust infestation.

The Bank noted that the first East African countries to be financed under the initial phase of the programme are Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, with a total financing package of $160m.

Despite this support, the unprecedent nature of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the locust infestation will derail the region’s economic growth trajectory.

We expect Africa’s fastest-growing region to record a 1.8% GDP contraction this year.

For more coverage on COVID-19 visit: https://www.cnbcafrica.com/covid-19/

Related Content

Videos

How to secure SME funding from non-traditional lenders

CNBC Africa -
Amid the global economic crisis that is currently underway, many businesses face the threat of securing funding to sustain their businesses. The most vulnerable businesses in South Africa are the small and medium enterprises and joining CNBC Africa to unpack what this will mean for bank lenders and non-traditional lenders is Gary Palmer, CEO of Paragon Lending Solutions.
Read more
Videos

How Rwanda’s construction sector will bounce back post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2019 and construction was one of the main contributors. In a conversation with Christian Benimana, Senior Principal and Managing Director, MASS, the sector will need collective efforts to be able to bounce back post COVID-19.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 lock-down: Assessing fuel trends in Rwanda as the country re-opens

CNBC Africa -
As of 2020, many countries around the world have seen a decline in fuel prices. Here in Rwanda, the lack of demand during the Covid-19 lock-down saw petroleum importers faced with a surplus of product, and storage facilities filled to capacity; now that the lock-downs have been lifted, how has that reflected on the local market today? CNBC Africa spoke to the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, Sarah Doukoure for more.
Read more
Videos

South Sudan set to resume oil production in block 5A

CNBC Africa -
Last year, petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang of South Sudan announced that the country will resume the oil production in Block 5A and add more than 15,000 barrels to the current daily crude output of 178,000 barrels. The country sets to start oil production by the end of this year. South Sudan has made progress on Interstate highway after signing an agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Group last year to build a 392-kilometer highway that will run northwards from the capital city Juba. Political and Economic Affairs Analyst, Akol Dok, joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

MTN Nigeria completes N100bn debut commercial paper issuance

CNBC Africa -
MTN Nigeria has completed its debut 100 billion Naira Series one and two commercial paper issuance which was 400 per cent subscribed by investors. Modupe Kadri, Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria joins me to share more details on the issuance.
Read more
Videos

Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Nigerian insurers

CNBC Africa -
As Nigerian insurers race towards the extended 2021 insurance recapitalisation deadline, Ebunoluwa Babarinde, Manager, Treasury and Financial Institutions at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some earnings from the industry.
Read more
Videos

Tanzania: Unpacking finmin Mpango’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
The government of Tanzania plans to spend about $15.14 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year that starts on July 1 according to the Minister for Finance and Planning Philip Mpango. Business Analyst Sammy Awami joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Sanlam Investments CEO on SA’s recovery from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
It’s the big question as the South African economy struggles through COVID-19. How many jobs will be left when the economy finally reopens? Predictions say thousands of companies will go into liquidation and as many as half of the country's jobs will be lost. What can be done? Well Sanlam has just launched a new find to try to keep some of the country's jobs. Sanlam Investments CEO, Nersan Naidoo joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

brandcom partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam Emerging Markets and its partners on the African continent invest over $12 million to fight COVID-19

brandcom partner -
As we go through this global pandemic together, it is the little things we miss. A high five, a handshake, a walk...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Op Ed: East African finance ministers to present budgets for new fiscal year

Contributor -
Finance ministers of East Africa are expected to table their respective budgets in coming days for the new financial year that begins on July 1.
Read more
Videos

Kenya announces $30bn national budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya's Budget 2020/21 estimates reveal that the cost of debt financing will exceed development expenditure even as Kenya’s high public debt takes center-stage in her new fiscal year. Economic Analyst Reginald Kadzutu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Insights

Facebook holds on as TikTok invades Social Media in SA

Contributor -
South Africa’s largest annual study of social media trends has revealed that Facebook remains the social platform of choice for marketing – but TikTok is rising fast among both brands and consumers.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Uganda’s 2020/21 budget

CNBC Africa -
Uganda's minister for finance and economic planning has this evening released the country's 2020/21 fiscal year budget that despite earlier projections has seen an increase in spending. Economy and Policy Analyst, Ramathan Ggobi joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved