News

Edcon creditors’ bid to halt restructuring meeting rejected by court – Reuters

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A court application brought by a group of creditors of South African retailer Edcon to stop the adoption of a proposed restructuring plan for the company has been rejected by the court as non-admissible, the administrators said on Monday.

The decision paves the way for the administrators to finalise the sales process for Edcon by the end of June to allow time for supplier negotiations to be concluded and for summer stock to be purchased.

The planned Monday afternoon meeting to consider the plan is going ahead according to schedule, the administrators said in a notice to affected parties. The meeting is still in session.

Edcon, which owns department store chain Edgars and budget retailer Jet, entered a form of bankruptcy protection in April after sales were hit after the coronavirus lockdown.

Edcon, which opened its first Edgars store in Johannesburg in 1929, had already been struggling due to falling local demand and slow economic growth in South Africa.

Advertisement

Administrators in charge of Edcon are proposing a sale of parts or all of the company and about 15 parties have shown interest in the sale.

The creditor group – Durban-based Kingsgate Clothing and Clematis Trading – filed the application with a high court in Pretoria on Friday, documents on Edcon’s administrators’ website showed.

In the application, the creditors said Kingsgate and its associate companies were owed 24 million rand, and Clematis about 18.5 million rand.

Kingsgate CEO Yusuf Vahed said in the application that between May 18 and June 8, when the restructuring plan was published, Clematis CEO was advised by Edcon that they could anticipate a potential liquidation dividend of about 50 cents for every one rand owed if the rescue plan was adopted.

Vahed said this would mean Kingsgate and its associated companies, would recover only about 960,000 rand, and if this was the case, it would be keen to convert its debt into equity.

The total amount owed to Edcon’s creditors is approximately 8.1 billion rand ($466 million), the documents published on the administrator’s website said.

Related Content

Videos

Nigeria to review Capital Market Masterplan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says there are on-going efforts to review the country’s Capital Market Masterplan in order to align the assumptions and projections with current realities. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Read more
Videos

Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Read more
Videos

Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

African Development Bank

S&P gives AfDB AAA Rating.

CNBC Africa -
“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next two years, AfDB will prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and robust funding,” S&P Global said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Will finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s warning of a bleak budget sets the tone of what is to come from Wednesday’s speech. Receiving a R173 billion boost from the New Development Bank, having to reprioritise R130 billion to fund part of the government’s stimulus package, billions of relief programmes that has paid out and many more standing with cupped hands asking for help, what else can we expect to come out from Wednesday’s budget? Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Anchor Capital and Bernard Sacks, Tax Partner at Mazars joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why Diesel Cars Are Disappearing

CNBC -
Today, diesel engines are known to be heavy-duty, hardworking engines, most commonly found in heavy machinery. But their reputation for being fuel efficient made them a once popular choice for cars across parts of the world. Then the case for diesel
Read more
Videos

De Carnys Capital announces Tanzanian loan note

CNBC Africa -
As investors look at safe bets during the pandemic, nothing could be more attractive than government bonds. But is Tanzania the right place to do this? De Carnys Capital LTD CEO, Jim Coleman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Wall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases – Reuters

Reuters -
The S&P 500 has climbed some 42% from its March lows and the Nasdaq hit a record high earlier this month thanks to trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data.
Read more
News

Edcon creditors’ bid to halt restructuring meeting rejected by court – Reuters

Reuters -
The planned Monday afternoon meeting to consider the plan is going ahead according to schedule, the administrators said in a notice to affected parties. The meeting is still in session.
Read more
article

South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting

Reuters -
“It is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts,” the Department of Public Enterprises said.
Read more
Economy

COVID-19 -Coronavirus slowdown squeezes Ivory Coast cotton sector – Reuters

Reuters -
Global cotton prices have fallen by more than 11% this year, after efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus forced clothing shops to close, dented demand and accelerated a decline triggered by the U.S.-China trade war.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved