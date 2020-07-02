News

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – An explosion on Thursday at Astron Energy’s South African refinery in Cape Town has killed at least two people and injured several others, a source who works at the 100,000 barrel per day plant told Reuters.

“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls, and the fire brigade referred all queries to Astron Energy.

The plant, which was busy starting up after undergoing extended maintenance, was shut down after a fire broke out early on Thursday.

Related Content

APO

TSAVO Oilfield Services endorses Equal by 30 Campaign

Africa Press Office -
In yet another bold move, TSAVO Oilfield Services (TSAVO) (www.TSAVOOilfieldServices.com) becomes a signatory of the Equal by 30 campaign, alongside 7 key partners across the African continent, including the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org). “My name is Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, an African woman and the Founder & CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services as well as the President – East Africa, for the African Energy Chamber. It fills me with great joy to join and support the Equal b
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) publishes Mandatory Code of Practice to fight COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has published guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practice (COP) for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining industry. The guidelines are issued in terms of section 49(6) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996, after consultation with the Mine Health and Safety Council inluding a process of public comments to the draft guidelines. The objective of this guideline is to assist employers as far as reasonably pract
Read more
APO

Industry Downturn in Angola Presents Opportunities for Local Content and Marginal Players

Africa Press Office -
With an economic recession expected at -1.4% by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year, Angola is expected to be less hit than its immediate neighbours or than the rest of African oil-producing countries. However, the crisis arrives at a time when sub-Saharan Africa’s second biggest oil producer was renewing with economic growth and betting on robust oil revenues to fund economic diversification efforts. To boost investment in oil & gas, the administration of President Jo&ati
Read more
APO

Opportunity for Local Content in Angola’s Energy Sector

Africa Press Office -
Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilandPower.com), together with the African Energy Chamber, hosted a public webinar where industry leaders unpacked strategies to set Angola on its 2021 growth trajectory; The webinar was comprised of a brief presentation and 70-minute moderated panel discussion featuring upstream-, downstream- and service-related topics, followed by a Q&A session with members of the audience and press; As Africa’s second largest producer of oil, standing at 1,4 million barrel
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tanzania reaches middle income status

CNBC Africa -
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Big S.African insurers face $232 mln in claims from 500 virus-hit firms

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Virus-related claims from just over 500 small South African firms battling insurers who have rejected them are worth up...
Read more
Videos

Coke The Secret Formula EP1: Highlights Special

CNBC Africa -
In this series our host Asanda Maku investigates the various initiatives that the Coca-Cola Company are involved in across Africa. The Secret Formula is where travelogue and documentary meet. In this first episode we dig deeper into Bizniz in a Box, an initiative that assists young entrepreneurs establish a sustainable business for themselves and their families, in an attempt to combat youth unemployment....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Contributor -
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Read more
News

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source

Reuters -
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
Read more
article

The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot

Reuters -
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Read more
Videos

Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat

CNBC Africa -
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved