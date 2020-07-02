News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down – Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited.

Oriel College, Oxford, said last month it wanted to remove a statue of Rhodes after a campaign by those who argue the statue glorifies racism and is an insult to black students.

Johnson told the Evening Standard newspaper he did not want to see the statue pulled down.

It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history … like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.

“I’m pro-heritage, I’m pro-history, and I’m in favour of people understanding our past with all its imperfections,” he said

Related Content

Economy

Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU

Reuters -
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Coronavirus

African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.

Reuters -
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
Read more
Investing

COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19

Contributor -
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Read more
article

The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot

Reuters -
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.

Contributor -
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
Read more
Videos

Kenyans face 10-year jail term for not reporting bribery under new law

CNBC Africa -
Efforts by Kenyan government to fight bribery and corruption seem to have been of little avail since the crime has overtaken procurement-related fraud as the most common economic crime. Now the country has resorted to punish individuals who fail to report cases of bribery with a fine of Ksh5 million or a 10-year jail terms under a proposed law. Charles Kanjama, Advocate at the High Court of Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU

Reuters -
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Videos

United Capital sees positive outlook for Nigerian equities in H2

CNBC Africa -
United Capital says the only way is up for the equities market in the second half of the year, as they believe the market remains undervalued compared to emerging markets and frontier market peers. Wale Olusi, Head of Research at United Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
Read more
News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

Reuters -
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Read more
Economy

Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Reuters -
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
Read more
article

Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money

Contributor -
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved