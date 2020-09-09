CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa on the move

More than 13 years on from its first live broadcast, an interview with President Thabo Mbeki on June 1 2007, CNBC Africa, along with its sister publication Forbes Africa, are on the move. The parent company Africa Business News (ABN) is set to leave its home in Stella Street, Sandton, to move across the road to 155 West Street.



“An important lesson from the pandemic is the future of workspaces. We have carried out an assessment of our future requirements from a business and technology perspective and believe that it is inefficient to make changes at our current location. To achieve our goal of a more methodical workspace, after 13 years of countless memories shared at our offices at Stella Road, we are looking forward to relocating to our new home, 155 West Street, Sandton. We anticipate that the new offices will officially be available for occupation from 01 November 2020 and I look forward to welcoming our guests to our new premises”. Says Roberta Naicker, Managing Director of the ABN

Group.



“ABN’s flagship brands, CNBC Africa and Forbes Africa, recently hosted a first-of-its-kind virtual Pan African summit, The Future of Work, which attracted a global audience of more than 2000 attendees, from over 100 countries. The event was simultaneously broadcast live to 16 million households across Sub Sahara Africa. “As we navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry further disrupted by COVID-19, our focus remains on using this crisis as an opportunity to catalyse change by leveraging our strengths for the future, both as a conventional broadcaster and a digital media company. This relocation that is part of our long-term strategic plan, will augment ABN’s efforts to provide a safe and conducive working environment for our staff, and will continue to provide our clients and viewers with unremitting, insightful, engaging and thought provoking content, through innovative digital and broadcasting solutions.” Ms Naicker added.